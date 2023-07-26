Justin Bieber smokes near wife Hailey Bieber amid pregnancy rumors? DEETS inside

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy speculations have been making headlines ever since the last couple of days. Though the duo has not directly commented on the situation, fans are convinced that the Rhode founder is really pregnant.

In a recent outing, Justin Bieber can be seen smoking near his wife Hailey Bieber. Here is everything to know about the same.

Justin Bieber smokes near wife Hailey Bieber

Fans have been keeping eagle-eyes on Justin and Hailey’s Bieber’s each and every movement because of the pregnancy speculations. According to the recent speculations, Hailey Bieber might be pregnant with Justin Bieber’s child after five years of marriage.

During their recent outing, Justin Bieber was seen smoking near Hailey Bieber, who is believed to be pregnant. If the 26 year old model is really pregnant, then the second hand smoke can be harmful for the baby.

This incident took place in the Calabasas Commons parking lot before Hailey, Justin, and Jaden Smith headed to watch Barbie. Before heading to the movie, the Peaches singer leaned against the car and smoked a blunt. He was sporting a graffiti sweatshirt along with purple shorts and a backward baseball hat.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber dines with Lori Harvey looking like a chic summer dream in white

Is Hailey Bieber pregnant?

Hailey Bieber recently posted a photo dump on Instagram which was filled with bikini pictures and Rhode products. Fans quickly noticed that in pictures Hailey’s lips were looking puffy and claimed that it is a sign of pregnancy. One user wrote in the comment section, “Lips have a lil bit of that pregnancy puff going on. Anyone else?”

The SUN also reported that Hailey Bieber left an Easter egg for her followers when she was photographed this week wearing a transparent white minidress. She held her stomach as she walked down the street, with her enormous engagement ring on full display. The 26 year old model also patted her lower stomach as she passed a stroller for young children in addition to grabbing it.

ALSO READ: Is Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s marriage in trouble? Fans think so