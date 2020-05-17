Kim Kardashian's face masks get sold out amidst the Coronavirus crisis; Fans call her an opportunist

Kim Kardashian's face masks get sold out within hours of its launch and the business mogul announces restock.

Kim Kardashian is not letting the pandemic come in way of her business. The business mogul has been launching new products and promoting them aggressively on social media. From adding a new perfume to her KKW Fragrances line to launching new makeup products, Kim has been doing it all. Recently, she also launched face masks on her SKIMS website and it sold out within hours. Offering 5 shades, Kim made the face maks available on Saturday morning and announced a restock on Twitter.

"Unfortunately our @skims face masks have sold out today but we're working with our local partner in LA to produce more as quickly as possible. The next batch will be available next week - please sign up to receive more details coming soon, and thank you for your support," Kim tweeted a few hours ago. As the lockdown demands people to put on masks in order to prevent Coronavirus from spreading, Kim's face masks are bringing her great business.

Earlier, Kim also donated 10,000 face masks to the charitable partners Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank, and National Domestic Workers Alliance after which the fans pointed out why Kim did not donate masks to healthcare staff and frontline workers to protect them during the Coronavirus pandemic. "Rather than profiting from a global pandemic, why not donate those face masks to people who are working in the most high-risk industries so they can be protected when trying to do their jobs. Surely the good publicity will outweigh the extra money, you're not short of a few quid," a fan wrote. "Opportunist and greed - the Kardashian way," wrote another.

