Leonardo DiCaprio stands for Black Lives Matter movement; Resolves to end the oppression of Blacks in America

Leonardo DiCaprio stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement and pledges to donate at organizations fighting racial discrimination.

Leonardo DiCaprio has also come out in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement that rose to prominence after George Floyd's death at the hands of four policemen. On May 25, George Floyd was arrested by four policemen in Minneapolis for an alleged case of forgery and one of the policemen kneeled down on his neck until he died of breathlessness. The incident led to protests raging across the US. Besides the masses, many celebrities too join the protests and took to their social media handles in order to express their dissent against racial discrimination.

"I commit to listen, learn and take action. I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America, that has been present for too long," Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio captioned his post on Instagram. The actor also promised to extend his "support those individuals, organizations and coalitions that are committed to bring about long-term change." Leonardo DiCaprio has previously donated a generous sum for Coronavirus relief fund and has now pledged to make donations for organisations working against racial discrimination.

"I will be donating personally to each of the following organizations," DiCaprio continued, listing Color of Change, Fair Fight Action, The NAACP, and Equal Justice Initiative as the organizations to which he will be giving financial support. Please, join me, in following and learning from the organizations," Leonardo DiCaprio added. Leonardo DiCaprio's pledge comes nearly after a week of protests that have taking place in over 430 cities across the country.

