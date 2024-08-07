‘Felt Comfortable In Myself’: Maren Morris Says Writing New Song Inspired Her To Come Out As Bisexual

Maren Morris recently spoke openly about her journey of self-discovery, revealing that writing her new song Push Me Over gave her the courage to come out as bisexual. In a candid interview with PEOPLE, the country music star explained how this new song influenced her decision to embrace her true self.

Morris explained that she had been aware of her sexuality for decades but had never felt courageous enough to come out publicly. "I didn't ever feel before I had the courage to say that, and it was something that I knew for decades," Morris told PEOPLE.

She also stated that writing Push Me Over was a major factor in her coming out. "I also had just felt comfortable in myself enough to write a song like Push Me Over. It gave me the little shot of courage I needed, I guess."

Morris revealed herself on Instagram during Pride Month in June. "I'm in a space to say this without anything really getting misconstrued, and it's Pride Month," she said of her decision to share her truth. Her announcement elicited an overwhelming response from fans and followers, which she found extremely encouraging.

Morris teased her new music on Instagram in May, revealing that she was working with songwriter-producer Tobias Jesso Jr. and the pop trio MUNA, which features queer artists Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson. She described her experience working with MUNA as particularly meaningful and natural.

She said she did feel like she was with the perfect group of people to write that song with. She also added that she had never worked with MUNA before, but she had been a fan for a long time. The singer said that they're incredible songwriters, and Naomi is an incredible producer.

The result of this collaboration was Push Me Over, a funky and flirty track that appears on Morris' new EP, Intermission. The song contains lyrics that express desire and attraction, such as, "Necklace rests just so, on your collarbone / Makes me want to know / How your perfume smells on me later." Morris believed that writing about women came naturally, and she described the day of writing the song as suspiciously easy.

Morris publicly came out as bisexual on June 9 with an Instagram post that read: "happy to be the B in LGBTQ+... happy pride." Reflecting on this, she stated, "It didn't really feel like coming out. It just felt like, 'Oh, and by the way, I'm kind of in the club too, so happy pride.'" Morris was encouraged and heartened by the outpouring of love and support in response to her post.

