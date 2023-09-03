My Hero Academia Chapter 399: Tomura's last attack; Release date, spoilers, plot, and where to read

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia is around the corner and the fans are excited to see the fate of Tomura's fight. The last time, the man was on the verge of losing all his powers to the heroes. However, it will turn out that Tomura is ever more powerful than what he projects. On the other side, the fate of All Might's fight is yet to be disclosed. Thus, here is everything you need to know about the new chapter.

My Hero Academia: Previous chapter recap

In Chapter 398 of My Hero Academia, the battle between All Might and All For One continues. All Might uses a device called Superacid Injection: Pinky to inject acid into All For One, causing him great pain. In a flashback, young Toshinori Yagi pleads with Nana Shimura to train him, but she initially refuses due to his lack of a Quirk and her own tragic past. Toshinori, motivated by a desire for a world where everyone can smile, insists that the world needs a Symbol of Peace.

In the present, the battle moves to Tatooin Station, with All Might enduring severe injuries. He realizes that All For One is getting younger and must be kept enraged to prevent him from using his Quirks to counter the acid. All Might's manic laughter provokes All For One's anger, and he activates powerful thrusters, determined to win together with his allies. Meanwhile, Deku and Tomura's battle intensifies, with the vestige of All Might within One For All sensing the nearby conflict. Both of these battles are expected to see a conclusion in the new outing.

My Hero Academia Chapter 399: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the new chapter has been revealed. And the fans will be delighted to know that there is no break in the release of the new one. So, MHA Chapter 399 comes out on September 4, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the updates from the world of Pop Culture and Anime.

