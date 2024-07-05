Sharon Stone Rings In America’s Independence Day With A Pool Party With Son Roan; SEE HERE

Sharon Stone rang in America's Independence Day with her family! In a joint Fourth of July Instagram post with her 24-year-old son Roan Joseph, the actress, shared a picture of them posing in glory and flashing their smiles. “Pool partying,” wrote Stone, who was wrapped in a yellow and white striped towel. “Happy Independence Day," she captioned the post.

In the snap, Stone appeared to be holding her godson, Cosmo, while Roan flared a huge smile as he showed off some of his tattoos in a light gray polo. He also reposted the sweet picture to his Instagram stories. Stone had adopted Roan in 2000 with her ex-husband Phil Bronstein. The former couple were married from 1998 to 2004.

More about Sharon Stone's family and setbacks in life

Sharon Stone and her ex-husband Phil Bronstein went their separate ways in 2004. Following their split, Stone welcomed her second son Laird Vonne in 2005, and her third son, Quinn Kelly in 2006. Stone has been candid about the challenges she has faced in her life, from before she became a mother to the struggles she has encountered since, including experiencing multiple miscarriages.

Previously in an interview with AARP, she admitted that she has successfully survived all the major setbacks in her life including sexual harassment, miscarriages, a brain bleed, divorce, and a lightning strike. Today she is healthy, happy, and a mother of three beautiful children.

Apart from her 24-year-old son Roan Joseph Bronstein Stone, Stone is also a mom to 19-year-old Laird Vonne Stone and 17-year-old Quinn Kelly Stone who were also adopted. The actress has also been candid about her journey as a single parent in several interviews to date

Sharon Stone's son Roan also wants to be an actor

In May 2024 Stone revealed that Roan is following in her footsteps and preparing to be an actor. Months before, Stone appeared to hint at her son’s big career news when she shared a photo of Roan with the caption, “Proud of you @roanjosephstone. Well done.”

Stone previously spoke with PEOPLE about putting family before fame, in an exclusive interview last October. "I’m grateful that I chose motherhood and that I didn’t prioritize Hollywood, because they certainly didn’t prioritize me," the actress said.

Stone went on to add that her three sons are wonderful kids She said, "I’m grateful that I chose the things that I did choose."

