Sharon Stone With Heartfelt PIC From 'Last Trip' With Son Before His College; See HERE

Multihyphenate Sharon Stone took to Instagram to share moments from the “last trip” with her son as he is set to sail off to college soon. In a sweet snippet, we see Stone, her 19-year-old son Laird, and their orange cat, all arm in arm as they pose for the picture.

Sharon Stone bids goodbye to son before his college

"Last trip before college 🥰," the actress mentioned in the caption. She earlier shared a picture of herself and Laird walking on the streets of Rome, which she aptly captioned: “Walking in the streets of Rome w my son before he leaves for pre-med school 🥰”

In addition to Laird, Stone is also a mother to her 24-year-old son Roan, whom she parented through adoption back in 2000, while she was together with her estranged husband Phil Bronstein. After the two separated, the Basic Instinct actress went on to adopt Laird Vonne in 2005 and her third son Quinn Kelly, who is currently 17, a year later.

Like a proud mother, Stone shared moments from Laird’s high school graduation where the latter was all dressed in a graduation gown. The first photo had Stone posing with her son, while the second one was a solo shot of Laird.

Stone routinely posts pictures of her sons on Instagram, letting in her audience for everyone to see the family they have built together.

Stone recently invoked a lot of concern when she was seen with a visibly bruised eye. This had everyone speculating on the cause until the Total Recalls alum cleared up the air. While the bruise looked concerning, Stone assured that she had been recovering just well. As for the cause, it was not because of any malice. "I’ve been in so many hotels in so many countries that I got up in the middle of the night to pee,” she explained in a video clip posted on her Instagram, “I didn't know where I was and smacked my face on the marble. No, nobody did anything to me. And yes, I'm just fine."

