One Punch Man Chapter 191 spoilers: Why is the new chapter delayed? Release date, plot, where to read and more

As earlier mentioned by Pinkvilla, the latest chapter of One Punch Man was certainly longer. This was because Chapter 189 was only a few pages long and fans were left wanting for more from the story. A lot has transpired in the last chapter and the fans continue to wonder when they can catch up with Saitama once again. The Hero Association is working out to keep an eye on Sweet Mask and McCoy. It will be interesting to see what the new chapter has in store for the fans. Read on to find out what comes out in the new chapter.

Recap and what to expect next

The last chapter begins with a dramatic twist. We find out that the Child Emperor has parted ways with the Hero Association, opting to align with the Neo Heroes. The chapter then reveals that Mosquito Girl is still alive and now operating at the House of Takoyaki. It is also revealed that Sneck has undertaken an investigation into the murder of a Hero Association sponsor company executive, despite Child Emperor's assurance that the threat has been neutralized. Behind closed doors, Sweet Mask and Hero Association executives grapple with concerns stemming from the rise of the Neo Heroes.

Amid the intricacies of the evolving narrative, McCoy remains privy to Sweet Mask's true identity, clandestinely forging ties with the Neo Heroes. With the alliances shifting, it will be interesting to see what the Heroes Association plans to bring an end to the wrath of the monsters.

One Punch Man Chapter 191 release date and where to read

The good news for the week is that there is no break in the release of the new OPM chapter. So, the final release date of the new chapter is September 7, 2023. The date was to be of the previous week. However, due to the festive holidays in Japan, all the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of OPM's website and Viz Media. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

ALSO READ: One Punch Man Season 3 is coming soon; Everything about release date, storyline and other related details