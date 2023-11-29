Pooja Hegde spells green magic in saree; Proving why jhumkas are the ultimate style companion

Pooja Hegde delighted fans once again in traditional Indian attire. She recently posted Instagram photos showcasing an eye-catching green saree. Her timeless grace and elegance shone as she effortlessly draped the six yards of flowing fabric. The vibrant green color beautifully complemented her natural beauty and charming on-screen charisma that has resonated with audiences.

Hegde effortlessly exhibits elegance in the gorgeously draped green saree. The vibrant six yards compliment her grace and charm. She continues to capture hearts by setting style trends with each public appearance. Read on for details decoding this stunning traditional look.

Pooja Hegde's mesmerizing green drape by Arpita Mehta is a blend of sequins and crystal brilliance

The film Kisi Ka Bhai The Kisi Ki Jaan actress made yet another fashion statement, this time in a stunning green saree. Arpita Mehta's saree exudes elegance and grace. The huge broad border with its exquisite mirror sequins and cutdana work dominated the stage, despite the basic torso. A hanging bugle bead coupled with teardrop-shaped purple pearls drew everyone's attention, adding a fashionable touch to the outfit. Hegde paired the saree with a matching purple bustier adorned with mirror work and a sweetheart neckline to update the traditional style. This stunning combination, however, came at a steep cost, costing a whopping Rs. 95,000.

About Pooja Hegde’s hair, makeup and accessories

The Mohenjo Daro fame understands how to steal the show when it comes to accessorizing her clothing. The most recent look included a pair of beautiful dome-shaped jhumkas that served as the heart and soul of the complete ensemble. These jhumkas were a wonderful work of art, handcrafted with exquisite silver stones that were beautifully engraved on the dome. But it was the layers of dazzling pearls falling from them that made them truly unique. The contrast between silver and pearls was magnificent, adding a sense of grandeur to Pooja's costume. Tanya Ghavri styled this gorgeous outfit, which comes as no surprise.

Hegde's natural elegance shines through expertly applied cosmetics in this latest ensemble. Her makeup artist framed her cheekbones to sculpt a brightly flushed, dimensional look. Shimmering eyeshadow drew focus to her magnetic gaze lined sharply with mascara-coated lashes. Full lips lacquered in a rich red lipstick finished the face with polish and poise. Soft curled tresses cascading gently over her shoulders perfectly balanced the glamor.

Pooja Hegde's green saree outfit is stunning and alive. Every part of her outfit is immaculate, from the lovely saree to the wonderfully made jhumkas and the faultless makeup. It's difficult not to be captivated by her flawless sense of elegance and grace. What are your thoughts on this look? Please share them in the comment section below.

