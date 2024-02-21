Get ready for the return of The Rookie with Season 6 Episode 1, titled Strike Back, airing on February 20, 2024, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The show follows John Nolan, a 40-year-old rookie cop, who adds humor to the typical police drama.

Where to stream Rookie Season 6?

American viewers can catch the live premiere of The Rookie Season 6 on Tuesday, February 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Hulu.

In this new episode, we pick up right where Season 5 left off, with Nolan's LAPD squad facing the aftermath of an ambush. Season 6 promises a thrilling ride, starting with a mysterious clue discovered by officers Celina and Aaron. The finale of Season 5 hinted at a new villain, and this opener will dive into that storyline.

The episode airs at different times worldwide, with subsequent episodes maintaining the 9 pm ET slot and available for streaming on Hulu after airing.

About Rookie Season 6 upcoming episode

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 1 - Strike Back

The team faces the aftermath of being targeted, unraveling a potential larger scheme; Nolan navigates his final shift before marrying Bailey.

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 2 - The Hammer

As John and Bailey's wedding brings the team together, Celina uncovers a case discrepancy, sparking a new revelation; Lucy and Tim's relationship faces challenges.

Who's the returning cast in The Rookie Season 6?

Fans can anticipate a deeper exploration into Nolan's personal life and the introduction of a villain from his past. The returning cast includes Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela, LopezRichard T. Jones as Wade GreyMelissa, O’Neil as Lucy ChenLisseth, Chavez as Celina, JuarezEric Winter as Tim BradfordMekia, Cox as Nyla HarperJenna, Dewan as Bailey NuneShawn, Ashmore as Wesley Evers, promising to deliver more captivating performances and storylines.

Since its premiere in 2018, The Rookie has captured a large audience, thanks to its engaging characters and fresh plotlines. Fans are eagerly counting down the hours until the Season 6 premiere, eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the lives of their favorite characters. So mark your calendars and tune in for the excitement as The Rookie returns to your screens, ready to Strike Back with another season.

