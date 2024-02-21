Amazon's new reality show, Married To The Game, debuts on February 23, 2024, on Prime Video. It's the first reality TV venture for Amazon and promises to give viewers an inside look into the lives of the wives and girlfriends of famous Premier League football players. The show will have six episodes and take a fly-on-the-wall approach to showcase the daily lives of these women.

The cast includes Sam Tarkowski, Ash Turner, Sara Gündoğan, Taylor Ward, and Cat Harding. These women navigate the challenges of being with high-profile partners while also managing their private lives.

Married To The Game: Full list of cast members of the Amazon series

1. Sara Gündoğan:

Sara is married to Ilkay Gündoğan, a midfielder for Manchester City. Originally from Italy with Algerian roots, Sara is 27 years old and has a diverse background as a model, TV personality, and influencer. She speaks five languages and was previously a TV presenter on RAI Italia. Sara is known for her social media presence, with over 650,000 followers. After the birth of their son Kais, Sara aims to return to her modeling career.

2. Taylor Ward:

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Former Playboy Model Zoe Gregory Claims Justin Timberlake Cheated On Cameron Diaz With Her, Recalls Alleged Encounter At Playboy Mansion

Engaged to Riyad Mahrez, a winger for Manchester City, Taylor is 26 years old and comes from a football-oriented family. She is the daughter of former footballer Ashley Ward and reality TV personality Dawn Ward. Taylor's life takes an unexpected turn when she faces the challenge of relocating to Saudi Arabia. She shares a daughter named Mila with Riyad Mahrez.

3. Cat Harding:

Cat is dating Jorginho, a midfielder for Arsenal. She is an aspiring singer of Irish descent who gained some recognition after competing on The Voice UK in 2020 under the stage name Cat Cavelli. Cat, 32, is also a mother to her son Jax and balances motherhood with her professional aspirations, including starting her own styling business.



4. Sam Tarkowski:

Sam is in a relationship with James Tarkowski, a defender for Everton and the England national team. Their romance began while James played for Brentford in 2015. Sam, a fitness enthusiast, is focused on establishing her independence. She completed her personal training program and plans to open her own gym.

5. Ash Turner:

Married to Matt Turner, who signed with Arsenal in 2022, Ash comes from a background in cheerleading for the New England Patriots in the National Football League (NFL). She is also the founder of Miss Pink, a nonprofit organization that supports families and survivors of breast cancer. Ash and Matt faced the challenge of relocation when Matt was transferred to Nottingham, just before the birth of their second child.

Each woman brings a unique story to the screen, showcasing the ups and downs of their lives in the spotlight. From glamorous events to personal challenges, Married To The Game promises an intimate glimpse into their world.

The show aims to shed light on the complexities of being a partner to a professional athlete, highlighting both the perks and the pressures that come with the role.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tom Sandoval Apologizes For Comparing His Relationship Scandal With O.J. Simpson and George Floyd's Tragedy