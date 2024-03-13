Billy Baldwin Slams Sharon Stone After She Names Producer Who Allegedly Pressured Her To Sleep With Sliver Co-Star; 'I Have So Much Dirt On Her'

Billy Baldwin and Sharon Stone starred together in the 1993 erotic thriller Sliver, a film known for its intense and provocative storyline. Their on-screen chemistry and performances contributed to the movie's intrigue and success. However, Stone's recent revelations have sparked controversy, as she discussed feeling pressured to have sex with Baldwin to enhance his performance. This revelation has shed light on the complexities and challenges actors sometimes face in their careers.

Sharon Stone’s allegations against Robert Evans

In her candid revelation, Sharon Stone reflected on feeling coerced into a sexual encounter with her Sliver co-star Billy Baldwin, purportedly to enhance his performance in the film. This disclosure followed Stone's previous discussions in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, where she initially recounted the incident without naming the individual involved.

However, Stone has now identified the late Robert Evans, a producer of the 1993 thriller Sliver, as the person in question. Evans, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 89, reportedly summoned Stone to his office to discuss her on-screen chemistry with Baldwin, a moment she regrets not refusing.

Stone recalled the conversation and revealed on Spotify's Louis Theroux Podcast, “He's running around his office in his sunglasses, explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better. And we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem."

Stone admitted that Evans’ logic was, “If I could sleep with Billy, then we would have chemistry onscreen, and if I would just have sex with him, then that would save the movie. And the real problem in the movie was me because I was so uptight and so not like a real actress who could just f--- him and get things back on track. And the real problem is that I was such a tight ass.”

The Total Recall actress further revealed on the podcast that Evans “wouldn’t listen to the list of actors that I suggested for the part” and demanded to cast Baldwin.

She also mentioned her previous co-star from Basic Instinct, adding, “I didn't have to f--- Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and just know how to hit those marks and do that line, and rehearse and show up. Now, all of a sudden, I'm in the 'I have to f--- people' business."

Why did Billy Baldwin slam Sharon Stone?

In his response to Sharon Stone's allegations, Baldwin made several counterclaims about his experiences during the production of the film. He said, “Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York … ‘I’m gonna make him fall so hard for me; it’s gonna make his head spin.’ ??? I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin, but I’ve kept quiet.”

Baldwin also shared a still from Sliver, asserting that the positioning of himself and Stone during their final sex scene was his suggestion. He wrote, “The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him [to] allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss. Sharon is absolute legend. Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky, and unprofessional tales about Sharon. That might be fun.”

In her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone also recounted numerous occasions where producers approached her about engaging in sexual relationships with her co-stars. She wrote in the book, “I had actor approval in my contract. No one cared. They cast who they wanted. To my dismay, sometimes. To the detriment of the picture, sometimes."

Stone specifically recalled one instance with a producer, now identified as Evans, who insisted and “explained to me why I should f--- my co-star so that we could have onscreen chemistry.”

She continued, “You guys insisted on this actor when he couldn't get one whole scene out in the test. Now you think if I f--- him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody's that good in bed. I felt they could have just hired a costar with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines. It was my job to act, and I said no."

Stone further revealed that the actor in question made several awkward advances towards her in the subsequent weeks, actions she believed were likely influenced or encouraged by the producer's remarks.

Stone and Baldwin portrayed neighbors-turned-love-interests in the provocative thriller, where Stone's character, book editor Carly Norris, discovers unsettling parallels between herself and the previous tenant, who tragically died under mysterious circumstances.

