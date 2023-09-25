'She’s shut everyone out': Bianca Censori is reportedly cutting off from friends after marrying Kanye West

Day after day, new reports of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's new sightings and relationship continue to come up. And more often than not, these reports turn out to be cryptic in nature. A recent revelation from Bianca's part seems to open up the gates to her personal relations. The new reveal by Daily Mail and its sources suggests that Bianca has been shutting out her friends and has not been in contact. Here is everything to know about this.

Bianca Censori 'shut everyone out'

Bianca and Kanye have attracted significant attention due to their controversial actions and risqué outfits, particularly during their European travels. Their recent trip to Venice, during which they were allegedly involved in a lewd act on a boat, further fueled the controversy surrounding the couple. According to an exclusive source who spoke to DailyMail.com, concerned friends have been attempting to reach out to Bianca Censori, but their efforts were met with resistance. The insider revealed, "A few of her friends were finally able to reach her but she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her."

The source continued, stating that Bianca told one of her former friends to "f**k off" when they expressed their worries. 'She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to "f*** off," the source said on the matter. She reportedly believes her friends are "just jealous of her stardom." Bianca, who has undergone a significant transformation since her relationship with Kanye began, has raised concerns among her friends that she is changing her image to gain fame. The source further explained, "Bianca knows how to grab headlines now and she loves being Kanye’s muse because it gives her what she has always wanted - fame. Her friends are done trying because she is a thirsty lost cause."

While these concerns continue to swirl around the couple, Bianca Censori and Kanye West have not officially addressed the allegations or offered any statements regarding their relationship or actions. All updates from this story will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

