'Should Not Have Said That': Kamala Harris Tells Oprah Winfrey What Will Happen If Someone Breaks Into Her House

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to gun violence

Kamala Harris says any intruder breaking into her house is most definitely getting 'shot'. The Democratic Presidential candidate has made this comment in jest during a conversation with Oprah Winfrey. Speaking in a live-streamed town hall interview with Oprah Winfrey on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris jokingly told the audience about her measures against intruders. She said, "If somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot." At that time, the duo were engaged in a discussion regarding gun control measures.

The statement followed after Winfrey expressed amazement that Harris was a gun owner. Oprah was surprised to learn this information about Harris during her recent Presidential debate against former President Donald Trump. Harris hastily covered up the joke, saying she probably should not have said those words, adding, "My staff will deal with that later."

Harris did not shy away from explaining why she supports the Second Amendment. She then highlighted the requirement for stronger background checks for allowing gun licenses and the re-enactment of the ban on federal assault weapons. She explained that her intent is not to take away all guns rather she aims at looking forward to some measures that are essentially, 'common sense.'

She firmly stated, "I'm not trying to take everyone's guns away. I believe in the Second Amendment. These are just common sense." Harris recalled when she used to do town halls in colleges. She would ask students from kindergarten through 12th grade to raise their hands if they were trained to respond to an active shooter situation. She remembered when almost every hand went up, it was bone-chilling for her.

Following President Joe Biden’s suspension of his campaign for election in 2024, Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, have received plenty of support from famous stars and public figures.

Kamala Harris has managed to get a wide range of endorsements from major celebrities besides Oprah Winfrey such as Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Finneas, Linda Ronstadt, Mel Brooks, George Clooney, Barbra Streisand, Jamie Lee Curtis, Octavia Spencer, Carole King, Megan Thee Stallion, Kerry Washington, Aubrey Plaza, Charli XCX, and more. As reported by Deadline, some celebs have participated in silent activities showing their support to her without making official endorsements such as allowing Harris to use songs like that of Beyonce's in her campaigns.

