Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Removed From Suicide Watch, Receives Family Visit Amid Sex Trafficking Charges: Source

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is reportedly no longer on suicide watch and has received a visit from his family at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. Law enforcement sources recently told People that the music mogul, who is facing incarceration on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution following his arrest on September 16, has been removed from precautionary measures related to his mental health.

A lawyer for Combs also recently spoke to the publication about Combs’ state of mind, saying he is very focused and strong and is “concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial.”

Combs, per People’s report, is detained in the same area of Brooklyn Detention Center as disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The area houses approximately 1,600 inmates and is infamously notorious for being dangerous and understaffed.

Combs’ indictment stems from allegations that he forced victims to participate in elaborate sexual performances described by federal authorities as "freak-offs." Combs allegedly arranged the sessions personally, oftentimes recording the activity on his electronic devices without the knowledge of the victims.

Per the indictment, the alleged freak-offs sometimes lasted for days, leaving the victims in need of IV treatments to recover from the physical trauma. Besides coercion and use of force, Combs is also accused of using drugs such as cocaine, ketamine, and oxycodone to intimidate females into joining his orchestrated crimes. Combs’ federal indictment also notes the seizure of three AR-15 rifles and 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant during raids at his LA and Miami dwellings in March.

Following his arrest, Combs’ lawyer proposed a $50 million bail package, which was denied by a judge, with the denial being upheld on appeal. Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, in a recent statement to TMZ, shared that the Bad Boy Records founder is eager to testify and tell his story at his pending trial.

Upon conviction, Combs faces up to life in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 9.

