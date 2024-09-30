Al Roker Reacts To Hoda Kotb’s Exit From The Today Show: ‘I Would Feel Much Worse…’

Al Roker wishes the best to his co-host, Hoda Kotb, who took an exit from the Today Show. In the previous week, Kotb made an emotional announcement of leaving the talk show to give priority to her family and kids.

In conversation with People Magazine at the Food & Wine Classic Charleston event, the 70-year-old journalist revealed that he is thrilled for Kotb, who is entering a new, personal phase of her life.

Al Roker, speaking to the entertainment portal, revealed that he will miss his colleague and feels bad about Kotb having to leave. He elaborated, "Will I miss her day to day? Sure. But I'm just so thrilled for her that I can't possibly feel any sadness.”

He further added, "Here's the thing, I would feel much worse if she was leaving, but she's just doing something else within our NBC News family."

On September 26, Kotb wrote a letter to NBC declaring her exit from the show. In the letter, she wrote, "As I write this, my heart is all over the map.”

She further expressed, "I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show."

The TV star also stated that her career in broadcast journalism has turned out exceptionally well, but it's time for her to move on from it. She further claimed that though she is sad about leaving the show, she is also excited about what lies ahead of her.

Showing empathy over Hoda’s decision, Al Roker shared that when his kids were young, he chose a job that allowed him to give time to his kids, and Kotb has been working for a long time, despite her kids being too young at the point; hence, he supports the TV show host. He further went on to explain, “I understand exactly why she did it.”

In her last Today episode, Kotb recalled getting support from Al Roker when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007.

Though the TV star left the show, she claimed to be a part of the NBC family for a long time ahead.

