'Made My Life Sweeter': Sandra Bullock Remembers Friend And Co-star Maggie Smith After Latter's Demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Sandra Bullock paid tribute to the iconic Maggie Smith following her recent passing. Smith, who co-starred with Bullock in the 2002 film Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, died at the age of 89 on Friday, September 27. Smith's sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, confirmed the news in a statement announcing their mother's passing.

Bullock gave a touching statement to PEOPLE, reflecting on her best experiences with the late actress. “How lucky am I to have sat in quiet corners with Maggie and a glass of wine," Bullock said. “Her stories, her wicked sense of humor, and her gentle advice are all things that have made my life sweeter.”

Maggie Smith and Sandra Bullock first worked together in the film Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, which was based on Rebecca Wells' 1996 novel. The film's ensemble cast included Ellen Burstyn, Ashley Judd, and James Garner.

The film follows Bullock's character, Siddalee 'Sidda' Walker, as she returns to her childhood home in Louisiana to reconnect with her estranged mother, Vivi (played by Burstyn), and her mother's longtime friends. Smith played Caroline 'Caro' Bennett, one of those friends.

Ellen Burstyn, who co-starred with Smith in Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, expressed her grief at Smith's death. Burstyn told PEOPLE, “Maggie Smith was truly a great actress.

There aren’t many of us that could be said about, and when one of us goes, it is a tragedy all around. Her genius will be greatly missed.”

Smith's performance as Caro Bennett was one of several legendary roles over her seven-decade career. Smith captivated audiences worldwide with her incisive wit, versatile acting skills, and distinct voice.

Her appearance in Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood is one of several remarkable performances that have remained popular among fans.

Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, Smith's sons, announced their mother's death through publicist Clair Dobbs on Friday, September 27. In a statement, the brothers wrote that she died peacefully in hospital early morning, Friday, September 27th.

She was a very private person who died surrounded by friends and family. They also wrote that she leaves behind two sons and five grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

