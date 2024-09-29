Jelly Roll Makes SNL Debut On Season 50 Premiere With Surprise Cameo Featuring THIS Hacks Star

The stars of Hacks seem to be making their mark everywhere, whether it's at the Emmys, collecting awards, or lighting up shows like Saturday Night Live. A notable moment occurred when actress Jean Smart hosted the season 50 premiere of SNL, and Hannah Einbinder made a surprise appearance while Jelly Roll debuted on the stage.

The country singer gave a mesmerizing performance, marking his first appearance onstage as a musical guest on the comedy sketch show. Smart hosted the episode making it a little reunion when Einbinder also arrived to announce the musical guest.

Jelly Roll rocked the stage with Liar and Winning Streak, which are featured in his upcoming tenth studio album titled Beautifully Broken. He has previously talked about his excitement to appear on SNL on social media. He shared a post on Instagram with the caption that read, “The premiere of the 50th season of SNL. BRB going to cry for a few hours and call every family member I have. Bringing therapeutic music to my favorite show ever. God is Good."

The country singer has previously expressed his wish to be featured onscreen and star in acting projects. He opened up about this while conversing with People magazine and Entertainment Weekly on the red carpet during the Emmys on September 15.

He said that he wanted to be on a television show so he could come there every year. Jelly Roll continued, “I'm calling all my country music friends and telling them, 'We are missing the mark, dude. We gotta be at the Emmys.'" During the ceremony, he didn't just attend but also graced the stage with his original track titled, I Am Not Okay.

While talking about the Hacks actresses, both of them grabbed headlines this year because of their victorious wins during the Emmys and also for fashion statements. The veteran star took home the award for Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series. Einbinder turned the heads during the ceremony as she looked vivacious donning a pink Louis Vuitton gown.

Their series took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, triumphing over a tough competitor, The Bear, which has sparked some debate about its place in the comedy category.

