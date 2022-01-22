Squid Game CONFIRMED to return for season 2; Netflix CEO says 'The Squid Game universe has just begun'

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jan 22, 2022 02:05 AM IST  |  1.9K
   
Squid game
Squid Game garnered a viewership of more than 111 million.
Advertisement

Squid Game will be back on our screens! Netflix's Co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, confirmed in a press conference that the superhit Korean thriller show will be back for a season 2. He answered when asked about the future of the series, "Absolutely. The Squid Game universe has just begun." Even though a return was expected, fans were biting off their nails in anticipation of the official confirmation.

After its release in 2021, Squid Game became the most streamed Netflix series with a whopping 111 million viewership. It ranked in Netflix's top 10 in all 94 countries that have a ranking system in place. Looking at the statics alone, it was obvious that Netflix would revive the series for a second season. During a sit-down with AP, via People, director Hwang Dong-hyuk shared his thoughts on the return of the series and said, "So there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!" He continued to add, "It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."

The maker also revealed his aspirations for the plot of season 2 with Entertainment Weekly, via People, and said that he wanted to explore Gi-hun's humanity which is exposed in a very "passive manner". He added, "in the second season, what he [Gi-hun] has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner."

ALSO READ Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ collects 900 million USD since release? Reports

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!