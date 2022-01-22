Squid Game CONFIRMED to return for season 2; Netflix CEO says 'The Squid Game universe has just begun'

Squid Game will be back on our screens! Netflix's Co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, confirmed in a press conference that the superhit Korean thriller show will be back for a season 2. He answered when asked about the future of the series, "Absolutely. The Squid Game universe has just begun." Even though a return was expected, fans were biting off their nails in anticipation of the official confirmation.

After its release in 2021, Squid Game became the most streamed Netflix series with a whopping 111 million viewership. It ranked in Netflix's top 10 in all 94 countries that have a ranking system in place. Looking at the statics alone, it was obvious that Netflix would revive the series for a second season. During a sit-down with AP, via People, director Hwang Dong-hyuk shared his thoughts on the return of the series and said, "So there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!" He continued to add, "It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."

The maker also revealed his aspirations for the plot of season 2 with Entertainment Weekly, via People, and said that he wanted to explore Gi-hun's humanity which is exposed in a very "passive manner". He added, "in the second season, what he [Gi-hun] has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner."

ALSO READ Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ collects 900 million USD since release? Reports