The Kardashians Season 3 Teaser: Will Kim Kardashian address Kanye West drama? Take a look

The Kardashians clan is back with a whole lot of drama! America’s popular TV show is all set to return for season 3 on May 25. Yes, you read that right! The reality TV show that revolves around the Kardashian sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie is all set to hit the screens with its bombshell new season and fans don’t have to wait much longer. The teaser trailer of the show is out and it looks like fans should brace themselves to witness a hell lot of drama.

A sneak peek at ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 teaser

The 40-minute-long teaser features the most famous sisters in the world talking straight to the camera. The Kardashians is a reality television program that centers around the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family as they work through relationship and business issues as a unit.

The trailer starts with Kim Kardashian telling the audience "Listen, everyone has their truth of how they think something happened.” The camera then turns to Khloe who says, "I wish I could tell you this will be a mild, relaxing, serene season… It’s not,” Khloe Kardashian hints to fans that this season is going to be a hell of a ride. The release date of the trailer has also been announced in the trailer i.e., May 25. In the teaser, Kendall Jenner worries about "protecting her peace," Kourtney Kardashian is concerned about her family's "sense of loyalty," and Kylie Jenner is anxious about her family’s wealth and power that they have accumulated over the years.

Will Kim Kardashian address Kanye West's drama?

The upcoming season of The Kardashian is going to be an explosive one. As per reports, at least some of the drama involving Kardashian and West will be shown in the new season. In the teaser, Kim Kardashian, who is still sporting her platinum hair look, objects to the idea that she requires "permission" from others to live her life (maybe hinting towards ex-Kanye West?)

