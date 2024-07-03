'My Thirst Has Been...': Blake Lively Cheekily Responds to Ryan Reynolds' BTS Photo Shared by Deadpool & Wolverine Co-Star Hugh Jackman

Blake Lively joined in the fun on Instagram after Hugh Jackman posted a behind-the-scenes photo of her husband, Ryan Reynolds, from their Deadpool & Wolverine press tour. Let's take a closer look at their funny exchange and ongoing friendly banter.

Hugh Jackman's post sparks hilarious reactions

Hugh Jackman posted an Instagram photo of his Deadpool and Wolverine co-star, Ryan Reynolds, on Tuesday, July 2. Reynolds was snapped showing off his muscles in a white vest while pointing and staring at the camera during their press tour in Shanghai, China. The background featured red and yellow purses, presumably a nod to their characters' costumes.

Jackman, known for his playful feud with Reynolds, captioned the post: "'You want me to put this away?' — Ryan Reynolds, co-star, mouth breather, asshole."

Blake Lively's cheeky comment on Hugh Jackman's post

Blake Lively couldn't resist joining in on the fun. She responded to Jackman's post, saying, "My thirst has been trapped." This lighthearted remark contributed to the ongoing humor surrounding the stars.

Reynolds also took part in the fun, commenting on the photo, "This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?" He then shared the photo on his Instagram Stories, joking, "You've brought shame upon my house."

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's China tour

Reynolds documented his time in China with Jackman by posting a carousel of photos on Instagram. He expressed gratitude for the warm reception they received in Shanghai. "Leaving Shanghai is bittersweet… This was the first stop on the #DeadpoolAndWolverineTour. As we make our way to Korea, we want to thank the people of Shanghai for the incredible hospitality and warmth," Reynolds wrote.

Reynolds and Jackman were pictured posing with director Shawn Levy, as well as Reynolds holding a Wolverine-inspired kebab. Another photo showed Reynolds and a dog dressed in costumes inspired by their upcoming film.

While Reynolds has been preoccupied with promotional activities, Blake Lively has been sharing highlights from her own travels in Italy. In May, the couple went on a special family outing to Madrid to see their close friend Taylor Swift perform at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium during her Eras tour. A fan page on Instagram posted videos and photos of the couple kissing and dancing to Swift's song Lover.

