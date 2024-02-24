What Did Wendy Williams Say About Her Aphasia and Dementia Diagnosis? Find Out As TV Host Breaks Silence

Amidst the revelation of her primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, Wendy Williams has spoken out for the first time, sharing her thoughts on the outpouring of support from fans. The TV host, known for her candidness, addresses her health challenges and the impact of the diagnosis on her life.

Wendy Williams' Emotional Acknowledgment

In an exclusive statement obtained by PEOPLE, Wendy Williams expressed immense gratitude for the love and kind words she has received following the disclosure of her aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. Acknowledging the power of unity and compassion, Williams reflects on the overwhelming response, emphasizing the importance of sharing her story for the benefit of others dealing with similar conditions. She said, "I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion."

Unveiling the Diagnosis and Its Impact

Williams' care team officially announced her diagnosis, revealing that she received the news last year. The statement highlights the significant hurdles that aphasia and frontotemporal dementia have already presented in Wendy's life. Despite the challenges, the team emphasizes her ability to maintain her trademark sense of humor and independence. The announcement sheds light on the conditions, with aphasia robbing individuals of communication abilities, while frontotemporal dementia affects brain lobes, leading to various symptoms including speech issues, emotional challenges, and personality changes.

As Wendy Williams confronts these health challenges, her journey takes a public turn with the imminent release of the documentary "Where Is Wendy Williams?" Despite legal efforts to halt its premiere, the network confirms its airing, offering viewers a glimpse into Williams' life off-screen. With the support of her family, Williams faces the public eye with honesty and resilience, taking ownership of her narrative during a pivotal time in her life. The TV host's openness about her health journey invites viewers to empathize with her struggles and understand the complexities she faces.

