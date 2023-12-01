What happened to Simu Liu's health? Exploring Shang-Chi actor's deteriorating health as he drops out of upcoming Disney event

Simu Liu, the charismatic star known for his role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, recently shared a setback in his health journey with fans. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Liu revealed that he tore his Achilles tendon, leaving him dependent on crutches. The injury didn't dampen his spirits, and he expressed gratitude for the support of his friends.

However, in the wake of his injury, the actor recently shared the heartbreaking news that he is no longer a part of Disney World's 2023 Candlelight Processional.

Simu Liu reveals how he injured his Achilles tendon

Simu Liu, the 34-year-old Marvel star, shared the news of tearing his Achilles tendon, a thick tendon in the back of the leg, through his Instagram post. The actor posted a series of photos from a gathering with friends and his girlfriend, Allison Hsu, where he could be seen on crutches.

Liu captioned the post thanking his friends for his support, stating, "achilles tears aren't so bad when you've got twenty of your best friends to carry you around. thanks for the ultimate friends sports weekend, i miss walking but i miss you all more!"

In his conversation with PEOPLE , the Marvel star revealed that it was his crazy idea of bringing his friends all across from Canada to America together that caused him this injury. He shared, "Basically, I had this crazy idea to bring 20 of my friends to Miami — half from my Canadian side and half from the American side, and to pit them against each other in an Olympic-style tournament of sports. All of a sudden I feel like someone has either shot me or kicked my shin out from underneath me or just barreled into me."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Barbie actor Simu Liu wants a Bollywood debut? DEETS here

Simu Liu pulls out of Disney World's 2023 Candlelight Processional

In a turn of events, Simu Liu announced on his Instagram story that he would no longer be part of Disney World's 2023 Candlelight Processional. Expressing his deep regret, Liu mentioned health scares as the reason for stepping down.

In the statement, he emphasized the paramount importance of his health and family. "I'm so absolutely gutted to have to drop out of this year's Candlelight Processional at Disney World. For those who were looking forward to seeing me, know that I was equally looking forward to be a part of your holidays. The health of myself and my family are of paramount importance to me," the superstar exclaimed.

Liu, who was initially scheduled to narrate the Candlelight Processional from November 30 to December 2, conveyed his disappointment, assuring fans that he was eagerly looking forward to being part of the holiday event. He concluded the post on a hopeful note, suggesting a possible return in 2024.

Advertisement

Singer-songwriter Bart Millard will replace Simu Liu and has taken over the narration duties to retell the Christmas story at the Candlelight Processional, which also features an orchestra and the Voices of Liberty choir. Other notable stars set to narrate the event this year include John Stamos, Neil Patrick Harris, Eva Longoria, and Sterling K. Brown. However, it's for sure that Simu Liu's withdrawal from the event must have shattered the hearts of his fans, who wished to see the superstar at the Disney event.

ALSO READ: Did Simu Liu throw shade at Ryan Gosling? Barbie red carpet feud EXPLAINED