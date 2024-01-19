What is Simu Liu's Net Worth? Find Out How Rich Is The Barbie Actor
Very few Asian artists in Hollywood have made it as big as Simu Liu has. Point worthy of being noted, he stepped foot in the world of pop culture just about a decade ago. Beginning his acting career in 2012, Simu Liu is already a Marvel superhero and a Ken. Despite being involved with the aforementioned superhit films and more, his net worth remains exceptionally modest. But hey, money is not everything.
Simu Liu is a talent that the world of cinema can not overlook. In this article, we trace the actor's journey from China to Hollywood and how he did it all, and by all we mean accounting, modeling, acting, and even writing.
Simu Liu’s Net Worth in 2024 - $4 Million (Estimated)
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Simu Liu is worth $4 Million as of 2024, a comparatively low financial standing for an actor. His financial assets are reflective of his acting portfolio, which skyrocketed after the Chinese-Canadian actor starred in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings and most recently as Ken in the billion-dollar film, Barbie.
Simu Liu’s Accountant Career
Before charming the viewers in the above-mentioned hits, Simu Liu was toiling in the office, working as an accountant for Deloitte before he was laid off in 2012 by one of the big four accounting firms. Freshly unemployed Liu, then began searching for other career options because his nine-month stint as an accountant offered him clarity that his place was not behind a desk with a computer screen. Luckily, for himself and the entertainment business, Liu stepped foot into acting, and today, he stands as a first preferred choice for filmmakers seeking authentic Asian representation in their films.
Simu Liu’s Acting Career
Simu Liu lands breakthrough role in Kim’s Convenience
CBC’s Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience can easily be credited as Simu Liu’s breakthrough role in the entertainment industry. The actor played Jung Kim, the estranged son of the main characters in the sitcom that followed the life of the Korean-Canadian Kim family running a convenience store in Toronto. Beginning in 2016, Liu starred in the series until its conclusion in 2021.
Simu Liu modeled for old stock photos that went viral
As Simu Liu became a recurring face on both the big screen and the small screen, his old modeling pictures resurfaced on the internet. Turns out, the Marvel superhero was a stock photo model. For those who don't know, stock photos are royalty-free professional photos that can be licensed to use for marketing or advertising purposes.
As for Simu Liu’s viral stock photo from his modeling years, the actor can be seen dressed in formals, looking every bit like an office worker. Our only complaint, he looks way too happy working in the corporate. The sad part about Simu Liu’s gig with Stock Photo, the actor revealed that he signed off all the rights to the photos for 120 bucks because he was in credit card debt.
Simu Liu’s Shang Chi Salary
After gaining traction for his gig in Kim’s Convenience, Simu Liu became a favorite choice for filmmakers planning an Asian representation angle for their projects. Marvel called Simu to portray their first Asian superhero film and the rest is history. Clinching the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Simu Liu became the first Asian superhero to lead an MCU film. For his historic role as Shang Chi, Simu Liu was paid a whopping $6 Million as reported by Showbiz Galore. For his role in the film, Liu was awarded the Game Changer Award by the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards and The Action Movie Star of 2021 by the People’s Choice Award.
Simu Liu’s Book - ‘We Were Dreamers’
Simu Liu added another together to his call when he became a published author when he released his autobiographical book in 2022 titled We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story. The book traces Simu Liu’s journey from China to Hollywood. The book, essentially a memoir, also explores Simi Liu’s relationship with his family and his experience of growing up in a stereotypical Asian family.
Most recently, Simu Liu made a buzz with his portrayal of Ken in Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Barbie. Up next, he’ll be seen hosting the 2024 People’s Choice Award.
Simu Liu Movies and TV shows
|Year
|Title
|Role
|2012
|Nikita (TV Series)
|Faust
|2015
|Blood and Water (TV Series)
|Victor
|2016
|Taken (TV Series)
|Faron
|2016
|Kim's Convenience (TV Series)
|Jung Kim
|2019
|Fresh Off the Boat (TV Series)
|Willie
|2021
|Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Ring (Film)
|Shang Chi
|2023
|Barbie (Film)
|Ken
The above table mentions only some of Simu Liu's notable acting credits
