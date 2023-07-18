EXCLUSIVE: Barbie actor Simu Liu wants a Bollywood debut? DEETS here

Even before its release, Barbie has created a lot of buzz amongst the viewers and audience. Starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, this movie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. This movie will also be clashing against Christopher Nolan ’s Oppenheimer which is also scheduled to be released on the same day.

Recently, Ken aka Simu Liu made several revelations in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Read on to see what the Shang-Chi actor told us.

Simu Liu wants a Bollywood debut

In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Barbie actor Simu Liu opened up about a variety of things ranging from working with Greta Gerwig to acting in a Barbie movie. He also said that he likes Bollywood and would definitely want to work in Bollywood movies someday.

The Barbie actor said, “RRR this year was so phenomenal. Um, it was absolutely incredible. And, it blew me away. There are a lot of similarities between I think Barbie and Bollywood.” Simu Liu further elaborated, “There's, you know, just the focus on musicality. There's such music, songs like singing and dancing, like, you know, the actors are, are performing and they're singing and there have to be such triple threats and yeah, I feel like, um, you know, I feel like it's such a natural thing for an actor to look at Bollywood and to want to, you know, want to kind of participate and want to be a part of it in some way.”

Ken aka Liu said, “So, yeah, I'm putting it out there. I want to be in a Bollywood movie. I wanna be part of a Bollywood dance number. Um, So I really wanna make it happen.”

About Barbie

The peppy trailer of the movie shows Barbie going into the real world to begin her soul-searching journey after strange happenings in colorful Barbie land. Ken tags along as the duo sets out on an adventure.

Ahead of its release, the first reactions of Barbie are out now. This movie has received exceptional first reactions from the audience.

