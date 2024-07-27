What Is The Time Ripper? New TVA Tech Seen On Deadpool & Wolverine Explained

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine introduce a new weapon that threatens the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Due to its multiverse focus, Deadpool & Wolverine features cameos from many franchises, bringing many characters from their universes into the Void. It goes without saying that stories that cross multiple universes require threats to match their scale, and the Shawn Levy-directed film has created one of the greatest threats to the multiverse with a new piece of equipment in the TVA.

The MCU timeline has many different explanations and rules regarding the multiverse. There have been a variety of ways in which incursions and multiversal travel have been utilized throughout projects, with Loki and the TVA creating barriers that do not seem to affect story details in Spider-Man: No Way Home or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As Deadpool & Wolverine feature the TVA, a more consistent multiverse may be emerging in the MCU which could pose new direct threats to the upcoming Marvel films.

Entire timelines can be wiped out by Paradox's Time Ripper

Time Ripper technology developed by Mr. Paradox could have tremendous ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With this weapon, the user can destroy an entire universe by combining matter and anti-matter. The original plan of Paradox was to use this to destroy the timeline from which Deadpool and Logan's Wolverine originated. Having lost Wolverine who was that timeline's anchor being, the entire timeline is eroding and Paradox wishes to speed the process along with a Time Ripper.

Despite being hardly the same threat as He Who Remains from Loki, Paradox appears to want to follow in his footsteps. Taking a hard look at the existing branches of the multiverse, he prunes and cleans them up. Taking this approach means being cavalier about the lives that fill those branches. The terrifying Time Ripper is intended to be used in a destructive and controlling manner by Paradox, but once Cassandra Nova gets to it, things only get worse.

Cassandra Nova exacerbates an already dire threat

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Infinity Gauntlet was one of the most powerful weapons. Nevertheless, when we saw it in action in Avengers: Endgame, its use seemed physically tied to the wearer. Taking or restoring half of life in a single universe can be permanently debilitating. As a result of Tony Stark's use of it, he died.

Since Loki season 1, Marvel has tried to introduce a larger scale to MCU threats by displaying some of the Infinity Stones as little more than paperweights. Nearing the end of Deadpool & Wolverine, Cassandra Nova almost destroys every timeline and plans to send everyone to the Void with the time ripper. As opposed to the Infinity Gauntlet, which is incapable of destroying an entire timeline. Even though the heroes stopped Nova's attempt, the Time Ripper's power is exponentially greater.

Where will the TVA be seen next is uncertain

Each film's details about the MCU's multiverse storytelling are meant to advance that film's story. There was no obvious reason for Spider-Man: No Way Home to bring in villains from across the Spider-Verse, but it made for the most entertaining movie, though they could certainly appear in some form later on. Similarly, Time Rippers may play a significant role in future storytelling, but it may also be limited to Deadpool & Wolverine's tale.

As of now, an additional season of Loki is not planned for the series, which has primarily featured the TVA. Having been featured most prominently in Deadpool & Wolverine, it is unclear how much of that group's legacy will be explored with the MCU dropping Kang. As the Fantastic Four appear to be set in another universe, TVA and Time Ripper technology could play a role in the end of that universe. It's also possible that Avengers 5 will feature the Time Rippers or TVA in some way, but we don't know for sure.

With the MCU's expanding multiverse, new threats and technologies have been needed to tell stories. TVA's Time Ripper is the next threat to the MCU. It remains to be seen, however, how much that weapon will affect the universe in the future. It is only a matter of time before we see planet-eating villains in The Fantastic Four and interdimensional stakes in future Avengers films. The universe has expanded with Deadpool & Wolverine and it might continue to expand.

