Who is Ciara's husband Russell Wilson? 5 things to know about NFL player expecting third child with singer

Sienna Princess Wilson, the sensational singer, and Russell Wilson, the NFL footballstar are all set to welcome their third baby. The power couple tied the knot on July 6, 2016, and are still quite happily married to this day. With the couple expecting their third child, let's dive into five key facts we bet you didn’t know about the man who captured Ciara's heart.

Who is Russell Wilson?

Russell Wilson, an NFL star, is married to Ciara. Born in Cincinnati and raised in Richmond, Virginia, he is the son of a lawyer father and a nursing director mother. He played football for both NC State and the University of Wisconsin—Madison. He previously played for the Seattle Seahawks, where he broke Ben Roethlisberger's rookie passer rating record in 2012. Wilson won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Seahawks in 2013 and 2014. In early 2022, he was traded to the Denver Broncos.

How did Russell Wilson and Ciara meet?

Ciara first met Wilson at a Wisconsin basketball game on March 26, 2015. Wilson recalled that they talked all night and that he fell for the singer almost immediately. He said he knew Ciara was the one when they both ordered their late-night snacks the same way: double cheeseburgers with only ketchup. They made their first public appearance together in April 2015 at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Ciara even revealed that she prayed for a ‘good man’ in her life, and Wilson stepped in to fulfill that prayer.

Russell Wilson's love for wife and family

Russell Wilson and Ciara married on July 6, 2016, after an engagement earlier that year. They openly discussed practicing celibacy prior to marriage, which shows values of faith and commitment in their relationship.

Their family grew with the arrival of daughter Sienna Princess Wilson in 2017 and son Win Harrison Wilson in 2020. Wilson proposed for more children during Ciara's guest-hosting stint on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Wilson's achievements and partnerships

Beyond his athletic prowess, Russell Wilson is a business powerhouse with an estimated net worth of $165 million. His partnerships with renowned brands like Braun, Nike, and Microsoft have added to his success. Additionally, his and Ciara's investments span Juice Press, Molecule mattresses, and even a Seattle sports arena.

What is Russell Wilson's net worth in 2023?

Wilson is a very wealthy man, with an estimated net worth clocking in at $165 million, but that is going to go way up thanks to his new $245 million contract with the Denver Broncos.

Russell Wilson's journey from a passionate football player to a devoted husband and father resonates with fans worldwide. With their third child on the way, Ciara and Russell Wilson's story is a proof of love and faith.

