Charlie's Angels' star Jaclyn Smith gets emotional about son Gaston's wedding, says 'My heart is so full'

Jaclyn Smith, the star of Charlie's Angels, and cinematographer, Anthony Richmond, shared a moment of joy and love from the wedding of their son Gaston Richmond to Bonnie Lane. The California-based actress and her husband, Brad Allen, officiated the ceremony in the garden of Smith's home. The ceremony was attended by 160 guests. The couple exchanged rings in a highly emotional and romantic ceremony. Here’s a closer look.

ALSO READ: Charlie's Angels Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith reunite after 47 years; SEE PICS

Jaclyn Smith celebrates son Gaston’s wedding to Bonnie Lane

Famous actor Jaclyn Smith said that it was important for Richmond to be married in the house he grew up in. “I told my mom, ‘I want to take these vows in our home,'” Gaston said.

According to sources from PEOPLE, Smith revealed, “The set-up was very southern. We had a ton of roses, ranging from David Austin roses to old-fashioned roses to hybrid roses. We brought every spring flower we had. Fortunately, the weather was great, so all of our flowers were in full bloom.”

Smith, who was the mother of the groom, said that the couple chose to keep the personal vows they had written to each other private, but that it was still very emotional.

The mother and son dance was one of Smith’s favorite moments of the day. They performed to the tune of Stevie Wonder’s You Are The Sunshine Of My Life, Smith got emotional and addressed Richmond as her Son-shine.

“I am very close with my son, and watching him be happy and devoted to Bonnie, and his love for her, made me feel like, in this day and age, I did something right because he values marriage,” Smith said to PEOPLE.

She concluded by saying that Gaston told her, “Mom, I am going to do this once, and that is it, and I love to hear those words. He is just devoted to her, and he loves her so much.”

Meanwhile, the event was attended by a large number of guests, including Smith's former co-star from Charlie's Angels, Kate Jackson. Guests dined on a combination of summer caprese salads and branzino filets, complemented by hearth roasted cauliflower and Romanesco, among other dishes.

Charlie's Angels Reunion: Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith met after 47 years

Kate Jackson, 74 years old, and Jaclyn Smith, 77, meet at the wedding ceremony for Jaclyn's son Gaston, 42 years after the end of the TV show Charlie's Angels. They seemed to be having a good time together and shared a video on social media.

While Jaclyn was happy to share glimpses from his son’s wedding, what she was most excited about was meeting her co-star from the Charlie's Angels. Smith shared a photo of herself and Jackson on social media, along with a sweet message for her pal and the movie.

Advertisement

Jaclyn Smith captioned the video, “There’s nothing better than family, and ours has grown this weekend! I am so incredibly proud of my son, Gaston, and I wish him and his wife, Bonnie, every happiness for the rest of their lives.”

Meanwhile, Charlie's Angels was a five-season American crime drama series that ran from September 22nd, 1976 to June 24th, 1981. It was created and written by John Travolta and was executive produced by Travolta himself. It starred two of the most famous female actors at the time - Farrah Fawcett and Kate Jackson. Fawcett played Jill Munroe and Kate Jackson played Sabrina Duncan, while Jaclyn Smith played Kelly Garrett.

ALSO READ: All The Light We Cannot See Teaser out: Here’s everything to know about Shawn Levy’s Netflix series