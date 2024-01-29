Who Is Diablo Cody? Exploring Her Life and Career As Juno Writer Says She's Ready To Trade Her Oscars For Barbie Box-Office Success

With the awards season looming upon us, having an opinion on everything related to the Oscars has become an integral part of our culture. The latest person to give their two cents on the whole Oscar nominations and the Barbie snub fiasco is writer and producer Diablo Cody, who herself is an Oscar-winning writer with films like Juno and Jennifer's Body.

Who is Diablo Cody?

Diablo Cody is an Oscar-winning writer and producer who is known for her ahead-of-time scripts and overt feminist themes in her films. The acclaimed writer first came into prominence for her blog Candy Girl: A Year In The Life Of An Unlikely Stripper. The blog was a personal account of Cody's own experience as a stripper presented in a biting and sarcastic way.

The blog was later turned into a memoir, and Cody started to gain some prominence in Hollywood circles. She achieved great critical acclaim when she wrote the teen dramedy Juno, which starred Elliot Page and Michael Cera. The film turned out to be a critical and commercial hit and even bagged Cody an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

The writer was also behind the making of Megan Fox's Jennifer's Body, which was critical and commercial upon its release. Over the years, the film written by Cody and the performance given by Megan Fox have been lauded by critics as well as many cultural commentators. The film is now termed a cult classic and something that was ahead of its time.

Diablo Cody was writing a Barbie movie first

The journey of last year's Barbie film has been a long and winding one. The idea of turning the famous doll into the protagonist of a live-action film was first brought forward by Diablo Cody herself. The writer was working on a script that was going to subvert many of the expectations from a Barbie movie and was even going to cast Amy Schumer in the lead role, making for a very different interpretation of the Barbie film, which we eventually got.

"I'm telling you, that was a tough project," the Juno writer told PEOPLE. "Having worked on [a Barbie project] made me respect it all the more because that is a very challenging property to take and turn into something real. And they did it," she said.

Diablo Cody is now coming out with a new film, Lisa Frankenstein, written by her. It stars Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton in the lead role.

