Why Are Fans Angry At Elle King For Her Dolly Parton Tribute? Netizens Blasts The Singer

An artist having a public meltdown at one of the most important performances of their career leading to a terrible fallout for them. This may sound like some version of A Star Is Born film, but chances of something like this happening in real life are just as much. And when it happens it becomes fodder for people to speculate and comment upon. Something similar recently happened at a performance of singer Elle King who was giving a performance in a tribute to Dolly Parton at Grand Ole Opry.

Why is Elle King facing criticism after performing at the Grand Ole Opry?

Elle King was supposed to deliver a performance at the biggest stage for country music, The Grand Ole Opry. Her performance was in tribute to Dolly Parton who was celebrating her 78th birthday on 19th January 2024. The singer was supposed to perform the hit song by the legendary singer, Marry Me.

Though, during the performance the singer forgot the lyrics of the song and even behaved erratically with the crowd. In a video captured by some fans and later uploaded on TikTok, the singer seemed to be in a dispute with the crowd.

"You ain’t getting your money back." the singer said to the heckling crowd while continuing, "I’ll tell you one thing more, hi, my name is Elle King, I’m f--king hammered."

The singer's intoxicated diatribe continued which led to an embarrassing performance on stage for King as well as an intense public backlash on social media.

Social Media Backlash against Elle King over disgraceful performance

The antics displayed by Elle King in her Dolly Parton tribute performance has turned into a PR nightmare for the singer who is facing criticism from many quarters on social media.

"Elle King disgraced one of the biggest legends of not just the country, but of the world. How dare you," one person wrote.

The performance by the singer not only led to a backlash against her but the Grand Ole Opry itself, which gave a platform to King for the aforementioned performance.

"Elle King owes the Grand Ole Opry an apology for drunk cursing and messing up her performance during a Dolly Parton tribute," a fan shared on social media.

In response to the very public backlash against King, the Grand Ole Opry publicly apologized for her behavior sharing on X, "We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance."

There were no comments from Elle King on the incident at the time of writing of this article.

