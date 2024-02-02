Did Justin Timberlake Take Jibe at Britney Spears Amid Memoir Release And Apology Controversy

A single incident in one’s life can prove to be a break or make moment. For Britney Spears, her controversial memoir, The Woman in Me, is an ode to her bold side and her struggles, but it is not without its own flaws. With great experience, comes greater controversies! The Crossroads star had dated Justin Timberlake when she was quite young and with time, issues surfaced. Decades have passed and both have moved on. It is interesting to see how the 42-year-old actress issued an apology via her social media handle to everybody and nobody at the same time. She wanted to aim at Justin Timberlake and even posted his SNL video along with the apology. But did the Mirrors singer respond to this apology? Get all the details below.

Did Justin Timberlake accept Britney’s apology?

The Woman in Me delves deep into Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s shocking breakup and the struggles in their past relationship. Quite interestingly, Timberlake remained silent after the memoir’s release until now. The charming 43-year-old will soon start his upcoming tour and fans are now shocked at his response. During a live performance in New York City, Timberlake’s band played Cry Me a River, when the prince of pop music took the mic to say, "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f***ing nobody.” This seemed to be a reply to Britney’s recent comment, "I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…" The Mickey Mouse actress was also happy about Timberlake’s interaction with Jimmy Fallon on SNL. To add to that, the Toxic singer said, "I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ???"

What happened between Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears?

In her memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears reveals that the duo had dated at their young age, and broke up nearly two decades ago. During their relationship, the Gimme More singer was pregnant and underwent an abortion. As per the memoir, she never wanted it but did it as her then-boyfriend, a young Justin Timberlake, was not prepared. The Everytime singer thought it was a “surprise” in her life when she found out about her pregnancy. She also added, "For me, it wasn't a tragedy. But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

As there has not been any response from Britney yet after Justin’s indirect jibe, fans are now waiting to see where this goes. Until then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

