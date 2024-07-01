BTS' Jungkook and Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok's looks in same sporty jacket go viral: Who wore it better?

Recently, Byeon Woo Seok, the actor who recently starred in K-drama Lovely Runner, was spotted wearing an outfit that bore a striking resemblance to the one BTS’ Jungkook wore in the music video for the song 3D. Woo Seok sported this outfit at his recent fanmeet in Singapore. This similarity caught the attention of fans, who enthusiastically shared their excitement over the connection between the two outfits.

BTS’ Jungkook, Byeon Woo Seok’s similar outfit

At his recent fan meeting event in Singapore during his SUMMER LETTER tour in Asia, Byeon Woo Seok sported a stylish outfit strikingly similar to the one worn by BTS' Jungkook in the music video for his single 3D featuring Jack Harlow.

The outfit—a black jacket with red and white sections—was worn by BTS' Jungkook with a white T-shirt underneath, while Byeon Woo Seok opted for a black T-shirt. Both idol and actor exuded effortless charm, bringing together their respective fandoms: ARMYs and Tongtongs. This moment bridged the worlds of K-pop and K-drama, celebrated by fans across both communities.

Check out both their outfits below and do share in the comments sections who do you think wore this amazing outfit better!

More about BTS’ Jungkook and Byeon Woo Seok

BTS' Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. He was enlisted last December, along with fellow member Jimin, at the Army 5th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. Recently, Jungkook was seen alongside his fellow members welcoming back Jin, who became the first BTS member to complete his military service.

Byeon Woo Seok, last seen in the K-drama Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon, is currently on a fan meeting tour across various parts of Asia titled SUMMER LETTER. Recently, he delighted fans in Singapore by playing games with them, performing Lovely Runner's OSTs, and enjoying lively interactions with his fandom.

The K-drama Lovely Runner catapulted Byeon Woo Seok and his co-stars to global stardom with its captivating storyline. The series concluded with a romantic and unforgettable finale, leaving a lasting impact on viewers worldwide.

Im Sol, brilliantly portrayed by Kim Hye Yoon, and Ryu Sun Jae, wonderfully played by Byeon Woo Seok, captivated audiences with their story of love and redemption. Many fans are still deeply affected by the show's end, longing for another decade to find a similarly enthralling tale featuring a couple as perfect as SolSun (Im Sol+ Sun Jae).

