Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok's alleged girlfriend Stephanie goes private on Instagram amid dating rumors; fans debunk past 'proof'

Stephanie, who was rumored to be dating Byeon Woo Seok, appears to have responded indirectly to the rumors. She has reportedly made her Instagram account private following the speculation. Fans have since scrutinized supposed evidence, such as Lovestagram pictures of the two with various past evidence, to refute the ongoing rumors of them dating.

On June 26, reports surfaced that netizens had uncovered evidence suggesting Byeon Woo Seok was in a relationship with a Korean influencer who goes by the name Stephanie. According to online speculation, the alleged couple's relationship may date back as far as 2022. Fans have pointed to photos posted on their respective Instagram accounts that link the two together.

Following the rumors, Stephanie has reportedly responded by making her Instagram account private. As of now, neither Byeon Woo Seok nor Stephanie have officially addressed the rumors or made a statement regarding their alleged relationship.

Many fans have stepped forward to present past interviews and evidence where Byeon Woo Seok denied currently having a girlfriend or discussed a past relationship. Fans argue that during these interviews, they believed he wouldn't currently be in a relationship or wouldn't be discussing a past one if he were.

Additionally, fans have meticulously analyzed and clarified the evidence, including Lovestagram pictures and other pieces that allegedly linked Byeon Woo Seok to Stephanie, refuting them as false.

One fan also brought to light alleged direct messages (DMs) from Stephanie addressing these rumors with another individual. These DMs allegedly sent over a month ago addressed the similarities in pictures between Byeon Woo Seok and Stephanie.

Many fans have come forward in support of Byeon Woo Seok, asserting that he wouldn't have been overly friendly with Kim Hye Yoon on the set of Lovely Runner if he were in a relationship with Stephanie.

They highlight the remarkable chemistry between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon both on and off-screen, with many expressing hopes for them to date in real life. Fans defending Kim Hye Yoon emphasized her maturity and ability to respect boundaries. Others have stood up for Byeon Woo Seok, pledging their unwavering support for the actor regardless of the ongoing rumors.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok has recently arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia for his upcoming fan meeting SUMMER LETTER. Meanwhile, on May 16, 2024, the booklogcompany confirmed via their Instagram that they would publish the script book for the time-travel drama Lovely Runner, responding to high demand from the K-drama community.

More recently, on June 26, the company teased that the script book will feature unreleased scenes depicting Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's married era, expanding the storyline beyond the conclusion of the K-drama series.

