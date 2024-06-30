Lovely Runner's cinematographers thought Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon were dating IRL; reveal off-screen secrets

Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon became a huge success because of the chemistry shared by the actors on screen and the interesting plot. The cameramen of the show recently revealed the kind of relationship the actors share behind the scenes and how they even wondered if there was something between them.

Lovely Runner's crew reveals off-screen chemistry shared by Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok

In the latest video uploaded by K-Insider Insights YouTube channel, two cameramen of Lovely Runner, Yoon Dae Young and Shin Ki Chang made an appearance. Cameraperson Shin Ki Chang stated that Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon got along well and such affectionate chemistry was not only the work of the camera. He continued and added that the actors were so focused that he wondered if there was something between them.

Cameraman Young Dae Yong stated that through their eyes he could feel their caring nature towards each other. He even said that he felt emotional while filming them.

More about Lovely Runner

Strong Girl Namsoon's Byeon Woo Seok, Sky Castle's Kim Hye Yoon, Nevertheless' Lee Seung Hyub and Missing: The Other Side's Song Geon Hee take on the main roles.

The project has been directed by Boo Sung Chul, Yoon Jong Ho and Kim Tae Yeong. The script has been written by Lee Shi Eun. She also wrote for Teur Beauty, Top Star Yoo Baek and more. Lovely Runner is based on the novel The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang.

Advertisement

The drama tells the story of Im Sol who has immense love for her idol Ryu Seon Jae who is one of the top celebrities. Due to an incident during her childhood, she could not follow her dreams but in those times of distress, she found comfort with her idol. Unfortunately, Ryu Seon Jae passes away untimely. Im Sol is transported to the past where she can change the course of time.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: OMEGA X members express happiness over 3rd debut anniversary; say ‘nervous’ for future