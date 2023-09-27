'I am very grateful': Kim Woo Bin opens up on working with Uncontrollably Fond co-star Bae Suzy again

Uncontrollably Fond stars Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy are returning in another drama after 7 years. Just as fans are excited about this, Kim Woo Bin also revealed his thoughts on working with Bae Suzy once again. The anticipation for Everything Will Come True is at an all-time high as K-drama fans can not wait to see this pair again on screen.

Kim Woo Bin on working with Bae Suzy

Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy are widely known for their drama Uncontrollably Fond, the series is a notable work in the history of K-drama given its enormous popularity among International fans as well. In a recent interview with Men Noblesse, the Our Blues actor opened up about how he feels working with the Start-Up star once again. The actor said, "Well, I am very grateful we could meet again since our last work was not bad. If anyone would have opposed it, then we would not have met. It is going to be easier in every way than it was during our first meeting.

So I am looking forward to it." Fans on the internet are expressing their excitement for the return of this pair. In addition, Kim Woo Bin emphasized why Everything Will Come True raised his expectations. He mentioned that this drama will bring together three people writer Kim Eun Sook who worked with him for the popular drama The Heirs. The second person was Bae Suzy and the third was director Lee Byung Hun who worked with him for the film Twenty.

About Everything Will Come True

This romance fantasy drama tells the tale of a Genie who can not control his emotions who switches between anger and hopelessness and a lady who lacks emotions. The genie is stuck in a lamp and receives assistance from the lady to get out of it, in return she has three chances to fulfill her wishes. The Black Knight actor will play the role of the Genie and the Vagabond star will play the role of Ga Young, the lady with zero emotions. This drama is expected to air in 2024.

