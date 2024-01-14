Indian Police Force actor Shilpa Shetty wishes for heroines to do characters like Gal Gadot, Scarlett Johansson

Shilpa Shetty is all set to make her web debut with Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action thriller streaming series Indian Police Force. In the show, the actress can be seen acing some stunts and doing multiple action scenes. While talking about her show, the actress expressed her desire to see more Indian heroines doing action films just like in Hollywood.

Shilpa Shetty wants heroines to do action films

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently spoke to PTI about her upcoming TV series Indian Police Force in which she will be seen as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Tara Shetty. Backed by Rohit Shetty, the actress will be doing multiple action sequences in the show. Just like her, she would also like other actresses to be in action avatars.

Talking about the same, the Life In A Metro actress said that it’s because of the budget that the Indian film industry doesn’t make female-led action films. She added, “Also, we are still in a male-dominated society. I would love to have a scenario where women in India can also portray characters like Gal Gadot and Scarlett Johansson do. I would love to do a film like Long Kiss Goodnight. Geena (Davis) was amazing.”

She further divulged that these are films with emotions and power. “I wish filmmakers would take this opportunity now as good content is being made. Whether it is for OTT or films, people are ready for this,” the Sukhee actress quipped. Speaking about her character in the TV show, she said that she calls her a shero.

Expressing her gratitude for the filmmaker for casting her in the role, Shilpa said, “I would feel odd to do a part that’s not age-appropriate. Age is just a number. It’s also about how you are ageing. If you are going to look your age and not look the part, the maker will not cast. But if you are not looking that age and you are looking the part, they will.” Further on, she said that we are already seeing that women are offered some meaty roles and they are coming into their own. So, according to her, it’s a great time for them.

Rohit Shetty revealed Shilpa Shetty broke her leg while shooting Indian Police Force

In a statement, Rohit Shetty opened up about why he chose Shilpa Shetty to play the only female cop in his cop universe. Sharing that the character was earlier penned for a hero, the filmmaker said, “But then, last moment, we called her when she was shooting for Sukhee in Chandigarh. Then she was doing India’s Got Talent, and she shuttled between all and made it happen. I knew she would be able to do it. She even broke her leg during an action scene. In one scene, she got a fracture. She was at home for three months, and I can’t say thanks to myself,” Rohit added.

Talking about her painful fall, the Dhadkan actress said at an event that she had done action before, but it was her first major fall. “I feel so elated that Rohit thought of me to play Tara Shetty. My go-ahead was actually when I actually heard the name of the character. It was written so beautifully, and I’ve literally given an arm and a leg,” the 48-year-old actor divulged.

About the Indian Police Force

Along with Shilpa, the series will also feature Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Apparently, the OTT show is the fifth installment of Rohit’s cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. It is scheduled to be released on January 19 on Amazon Prime Video.