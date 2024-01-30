IU unveils comeback date alongside enchanting mood film for upcoming album The Winning; Watch

IU is eagerly preparing for the highly anticipated launch of her upcoming album. The celebrated singer recently delighted fans with the release of a touching digital single titled Love Wins All, featuring the talented BTS member V.

IU’s album The Winning

On January 30 at 12 AM KST (January 29th, 8:30 PM IST), fans were treated to the unveiling of the mood film for IU's highly anticipated sixth mini album, The Winning. This aesthetic 20-second video showcased IU in a stunning new aesthetic, with a predominant red theme. Sporting a blonde hairdo, IU is seen holding a piece of paper as she gazes into the camera, exuding a captivating presence. The scene transitions to various settings featuring IU in striking red outfits, each pose setting the tone for the upcoming album.

The highly anticipated album is scheduled for release on February 20 at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST and it will feature IU's recent pre-release single, Love wins all. This track garnered immense popularity among fans, thanks to the incredible chemistry between IU and BTS' V, IU's heartfelt vocals, and the direction of the award-winning director Um Tae Hwa.The apocalyptic music video centers on a narrative featuring a male and a female character, depicted as deeply in love. They are depicted fleeing from a menacing cube-shaped device, seemingly lethal to those it ensnares. This intriguing storyline captivated fans, sparking speculation and discussion around various elements such as the symbolism of the cube-shaped device, the significance of the video camera, the roles of the two characters, and more.

Watch mood film for The Winning here-

More about IU

Lee Ji Eun, better known by her stage name IU, is a versatile talent hailing from South Korea, recognized as a singer-songwriter, composer, and actress. Her journey in the entertainment industry began when she joined LOEN Entertainment (now Kakao Entertainment) as a trainee in 2007. At the tender age of fifteen, she made her debut as a singer with her first EP, Lost and Found, in 2008. While subsequent albums like Growing Up and IU...IM achieved notable success, it was her 2010 release, Real, and its lead single Good Day, that catapulted her to national stardom.

Beyond her remarkable music career, IU has ventured into acting and hosting radio and television programs. Her acting journey commenced with a supporting role in the teen drama Dream High (2011), followed by minor appearances in various television series. However, it was her leading roles in acclaimed dramas like The Producers, Hotel Del Luna, My Mister and Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo that solidified her position as a versatile performer.

