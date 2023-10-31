Jeongyeon to go solo after Nayeon and Jihyo? TWICE hints at Christmas project with cryptic message

TWICE's Jeongyeon is suspected to be the next member of the group to come out with her solo release after the success of Nayeon and Jihyo as a soloist. The recent post on their social media has led fans to speculate that the member is the next in line to drop her music this Christmas. Here are the details of their post.

Jeongyeong might be the next TWICE member to make her solo debut

On October 31, TWICE's official X account (previously known as Twitter) posted a picture which read, 'Guess what is coming?'. This was followed with a hint with the emojis of an apple, a dog, a Christmas tree, a snowflake and a heart. The fans are expecting that Jeongyeon will be releasing her melody project in December during the Christmas season.

Jeongyeon is a powerful vocalist of TWICE and since her debut has impressed fans with her skills. The group's new post has raised speculations that Jeongyeon will soon be releasing her melody project. Previously, members Nayeon and Jihyo have also made their debut as K-pop soloists with their hit tracks POP! and Killin' Me Good respectively.

More about TWICE

TWICE recently marked their 8th anniversary on October 20. The group consists of nine members including Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The group which is under JYP Entertainment was formed in July 2015 through the reality TV series Sixteen. They debuted in October 2015 with Like OOH-AAH. They rose to fame with the track Cheer Up which went viral and became one of the biggest hits.

Their latest release was the EP Ready to Be with English single Moonlight Sunrise and lead track Set Me Free. They are known for their songs like TT, Alcohol Free, Can't Stop Me, Fancy and more.

