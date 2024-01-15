Ji Chang Woon-Shin Hye Sun’s Welcome to Samdalri, Uee-Ha Jun’s Live Your Own Life break own previous viewership records
Welcome to Samdalri starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun and Live Your Own Life starring Uee and Ha Jun surpassed their previous viewership records. Here are the details.
Welcome to Samdalri featuring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun and Live Your Own Life featuring Uee and Ha Jun broke their own viewership records this week. Live Your Own Life surpassed 20 percent views and Welcome to Samdalri garnered more than 10 percent. Here are the details of the viewership ratings of weekend dramas.
Welcome to Samdalri and Live Your Own Life set new records for themselves
Welcome to Samdalri is a romance comedy starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun. For this weekend, drama surpassed its previous records and garnered a whopping 10.1 percent average viewership rating. The drama is on its final leg and next weekend the final episodes will be airing. The drama tells the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster.
Live Your Own Life which features Uee and Ha Jun broke the 20 percent benchmark and garnered 20.9 percent average viewership ratings. The motivational series speaks about the importance of putting oneself first and living a happy life.
Maestra: Strings of Truth, My Happy Ending and Korea-Khitan War see an increase in viewership
Maestra: Strings of Truth ended its run with the highest viewership ever with 6.8 percent. The series is a remake of the French series Philharmonia. Cha Se Eum is an orchestra conductor who used to be a violinist. People think she has a perfect life but there is a secret that she hides. Mysterious cases start happening with her orchestra. She takes charge to get to the bottom of it.
Korea-Khitan War also saw a rise in the ratings and garnered 10 percent average nationwide viewership ratings. My Happy Ending also received its highest ratings till now with 2.6 percent.
