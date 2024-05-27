The Atypical Family with Jang Ki Young-Chun Woo Hee earns personal best viewership; The Midnight Romance in Hagwon remains strong

The Atypical Family which features Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee wrapped up the first half this weekend. The fantasy romance gained its personal best ratings with episode 8. The romance slice-of-life The Midnight Romance in Hagwon with Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won also saw an increase in the viewership.

The Atypical Family achieves highest persona best viewership ratings; The Midnight Romance in Hagwon sees increase

According to Nielsen Korea, The Atypical Family starring Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee gained 4.2 percent viewership ratings, marking its highest yet. The drama tells the story of a mysterious family and the members all have different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He becomes affected by depression which causes him to lose his abilities.

Other family members too slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entrance into their home, things slowly start to change.

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won's The Midnight Romance in Hagwon achieved 4.9 percent. Lee Jun Ho's first love was his teacher Son Hye Jin and now that the two work at the same place, it is hard for him to stay away from her.

Jung Ryeo Won plays a successful and respected academician. The renowned Korean instructor starts planning her retirement but just then her old student joins her academy as a rookie tutor.

Missing Crown Prince and Beauty and Mr. Romantic's viewership ratings

EXO's Suho and Hong Ye Ji's historical romance Missing Crown Prince achieved a nationwide average viewership rating of 3.7 percent which is an increase from its previous episode. The romance comedy Beauty and Mr. Romantic scored 18.1 percent and once again became the most-watched program for the weekend.

