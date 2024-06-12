Kim Soo Hyun unveils dates and cities for upcoming Asia tour EYES ON YOU; to visit Japan, Thailand, and more countries

Kim Soo Hyun is all set to embark on his first Asia fan meet tour in 10 years. Following the wild success of his recently wrapped drama Queen of Tears. With his explosive popularity, there’s much excitement regarding this Asia tour. The actor finally revealed the cities he will visit soon.

Kim Soo Hyun announces dates and cities for 2024 Asia fan meet tour EYES ON YOU

On June 12, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency GOLDMEDALIST revealed that the actor will kickstart his 2024 Asia tour EYES ON YOU in Bangkok, Thailand on June 15. Next, he will visit Yokohama, Japan on June 22 and 23.

On June 29, he will meet fans in Manila, The Philippines. Then, Kim Soo Hyun will make stops in Taipei and Hong Kang on July 6 and August 10, respectively. On September 7, he is confirmed to hold a fan meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Queen of Tears actor will conclude his months-long Asia tour in his home country, South Korea. The date and other details for the Seoul event will be revealed at a later time.

Ticket booking for the other cities has started and according to updates by the organizers, it’s already sold out in many regions.

Meanwhile, this marks Kim Soo Hyun’s first Asia tour in 10 years following the 2014 one, which he held after the success of My Love from the Star.

More about Kim Soo Hyun's latest activities

Kim Soo Hyun witnessed an explosive popularity after he led the smash-hit tvN rom-com Queen of Tears. Aside from his outstanding performance as Baek Hyun Woo, fans also applauded his on-screen chemistry with the lead actress Kim Ji Won.

This talented collaboration made the drama a huge success, leading it to become the highest-rated series in tvN’s history with a 24.9% viewership rating on the finale.

In addition, while airing, Queen of Tears landed the no.1 spot on Nextflix’s Global Top 10 series non-English category and maintained the stronghold for 13 consecutive weeks. With this box office success of his recent drama, Kim Soo Hyun also added more endeavors to his upcoming schedule.

He has been confirmed as one of the hosts for the upcoming start-studded music concert KCON LA 2024. Meanwhile, he is also gearing up for a new black comedy series titled Knock Off, with Jo Bo Ah.

