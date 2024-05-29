Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah’s black comedy drama Knock Off to release 2 seasons with 9 episodes each; Report

Kim Soo Hyun is gearing up for his next big project following Queen of Tears’ success. The actor will lead a new black comedy drama titled Knock Off, co-starring Jo Bo Ah. According to reports, the series has been confirmed to be aired in two seasons, which will be released on Disney+.

On May 29, a Korean media outlet reported that Knock Off will be premiered in a seasonal format. According to the report, the production has confirmed that there will be 2 seasons for the black comedy drama with a total of 18 episodes. Each season will broadcast nine episodes. The programming and release date is yet to be confirmed.

Knock Off is a black comedy drama that will depict a realistic portrait of the 1997 financial crisis in South Korea (also known as IMF).

Kim Soo Hyun, who is basking in the explosive popularity post-Queen of Tears' appearance, will transform into a young man named Kim Seong Jun. During the 20th-century crisis, his character enters a bogus market created for selling counterfeit products. Soon, with his expertise, he becomes the king of this fake market.

Joining him is Jo Bo Ah, known for the Tale of the Nine-Tailed. She will play the character of Kim Soo Hyun starrer Kim Seong Jun’s girlfriend.

Know more about Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah's next drama Knock Off's additional cast

In addition, Kim Si Eun, who starred in the 2020 drama Run On will portray a pivotal character who ends up getting involved in Kim Seong Jun’s counterfeit business.

The star-studded cast lineup for Knock Off also includes Parasite actress Lee Jung Eun, Goblin famed Jo Woo Jin, Kim Hye Eun known for Not Others, Kang Mal Geum who appeared in Gyeongseong Creature, and more talented stars.

Furthermore, rookie actress Choi Gyu Ri, who played the role of Na In Woo’s sister in tvN’s hit drama Marry My Husband will also join Knock Off as Kim Soo Hyun’s sister.

This highly-anticipated black comedy will be helmed by Park Hyun Suk, who previously directed Netflix action-thriller Song of the Bandits (2023), Stranger Season 2 (aka Forest of the Secrets Season 2), and more popular series.

The screenplay of Knock Off has been penned by Han Jung Hoon, renowned for writing Song of the Bandits, My Fellow Citizens!, Bad Guys, and more exhilarating series.

