BTS' V spotted in SDT military police uniform while patrolling at event in Chuncheon; greets Lee Ji Yong

BTS member V was seen in his black SDT military police uniform at an event in Chuncheon. He also greeted senior singer Lee Ji Young and introduced himself. The idol mesmerized fans with his unexpected look. His buff physique paired with the uniform added a different charm to his personality and looks and fans appreciated this new version of V.

BTS' V and senior singer Lee Ji Young were snapped interacting with each other at a military event in Chuncheon. The BTS member approached the senior and introduced himself first. As they parted ways, V also saluted before he took his leave.

Many fans pointed out V's new look as the idol sported a buff physique with his black SDT military police uniform. Even Lee Ji Young can be heard appreciating his look and mentioning how good he looked in the video.

More about V

All BTS members are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service. Eldest member Jin is scheduled to be discharged soon this June. He will also be attending the upcoming meet and greet event as a part of BTS FESTA 2024.

V applied to be a part of the Special Task Force of the Capital Defense Command. This unit is a military police unit and carries out counter-terrorism operations, initial response to violent crimes, VIP protection, arrest of armed deserters within the military, disaster relief, special operations, and mobile strikes in urban areas.

Members undergo tough training to deal with critical situations. He is assigned to the Ssangyong Unit of the 2nd Army Corps in Chuncheon. Currently, he is a member of the Military Police Corps.

Meanwhile, V released his much-anticipated digital single FRI(END)S on March 15. The track is in all English and discusses the loneliness of love. The song entered several charts and set new records for the idol.

