Love and Leashes to Lucid Dream; Top Korean movies on Netflix right now

We don’t know about you, but we like to go straight to the section of top K-dramas as soon as we switch to Netflix. However, with so many options out there, it is pretty hard to pick. With that in mind, this time we have curated the ultimate list of the top 10 Korean movies on Netflix and we highly recommend watching them. These Korean movies are not only one of the most popular ones on the streaming platform but have even managed to grab our attention for their excellent plot and spectacular cast. With steamy hits like Love and Leashes, to sci-fi thriller dramas like Lucid Dreams, we have curated the ultimate list of Korea’s best movies streaming on Netflix.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to browse through our exceptional collection of the top 10 must-watch Korean movies currently streaming on Netflix.

Top 10 Korean Movies on Netflix along with their IMDb ratings:

1. Love and Leashes (2022)

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Duration: 1 hr 58 min

1 hr 58 min Star Cast: Seohyun, Lee Jun Young, Lee El

Seohyun, Lee Jun Young, Lee El Director: Park Hyun Jin

Park Hyun Jin Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

The perfect blend romance comedy, Love and Leashes is a 2022 movie that explores the best aspects of BDSM. Starring Seohyun, Lee Jun Young, and Lee El among others, this movie is directed by Park Hyu Jin. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of Ji Woo played by Seohyun, who is guided into the BDSM world by one of her colleagues named Ji hoo played by Lee Jun Young. With a refreshing plot and precise illustration of kink, this feel-good office romance aims to remove any stigma related to BDSM.

2. Lucid Dream (2017)

Movie Genre: sci-fi, thriller

sci-fi, thriller Duration: 1 hr 41 min

1 hr 41 min Star Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Go Soo, Kang Hye Jeong, Yu Chun Park

Sol Kyung Gu, Go Soo, Kang Hye Jeong, Yu Chun Park Director: Joon Sung Kim

Joon Sung Kim Year of release: 2017

2017 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Other Netflix movie we highly recommend watching is Sol Kyung Gu, Go Soo, Kang Hye Jeong, and Yu Chun Park starrer Lucid Dream. The 2017 sci-fi thriller is both written and directed by Joon Sung Kim which is his directorial debut. The plot of the movie focuses on an investigative journalist on the lookout for his abducted son. This mysterious Korean movie is indeed an emotional roller coaster that features the best cinematic technique along with impressive dream effects.

3. 20th Century Girl (2022)

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Duration: 1 hr 59 min

1 hr 59 min Star Cast: Kim Yoo Jeong, Han Hyo Joo, Roh Yoon Seo

Kim Yoo Jeong, Han Hyo Joo, Roh Yoon Seo Director: Woo Ri Bang

Woo Ri Bang Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

This 2022 movie is another one we recommend adding to your Netflix watchlist right away. The 2-hour romantic drama titled 20th Century Girl is directed by Woo Ri Bang. It features the best of Kim Yoo Jeong, Han Hyo Joo, and Roh Yoon Seo among several other Korean stars. The movie is set in pre-1999 wherein a 20th Century Girl follows Na Bo-Ra played by Kim Yoo Jeong. Na Bo Ra is a teenage girl with flighty imagination.

4. High Society (2018)

Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Duration: 1 hr 59 min

1 hr 59 min Star Cast: Park Hae Il, Soo Ae

Park Hae Il, Soo Ae Director: Byun Hyuk

Byun Hyuk Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

High Society is another Korean movie that we highly recommend watching. The movie is directed by Byun Hyul and features Park Hae Il and Soo Ae among others. The plot of the movie revolves around a character named Jang Tae Joon played by Park Hae Il and Oh Soo Yeon played by Soo Ae. Both characters play a couple trying to enter the elite social group. The 2018 movie is available on Netflix to stream.

5. Sweet & Sour (2021)

Movie Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Duration: 1 hr 41 min

1 hr 41 min Star Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Krystal Jung, Chae Soo Bin

Jang Ki Yong, Krystal Jung, Chae Soo Bin Director: Kae Byeok Lee

Kae Byeok Lee Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Released in 2021, Sweet & Sour is another charming Korean movie we highly urge you to watch. The exciting romantic comedy is directed by Kae Byeok Lee and features the best of Jang Ki Yong, Krystal Jung, and Chae Soo Bin among others. The plot of the movie revolves around the relatable struggles and benefits of dating. The film has a brilliant cast and the cutest plot. So what are you waiting for? Binge on the movie and follow the cutest couple on their long-distance dating journey.

6. Night in Paradise (2020)

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Crime

Action, Drama, Crime Duration: 2 hr 11 min

2 hr 11 min Star Cast: Uhm Tae Goo, Jeon Yeo Been, Cha Seung Wo

Uhm Tae Goo, Jeon Yeo Been, Cha Seung Wo Director: Park Hoon Jung

Park Hoon Jung Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Released in 2020, we highly recommend watching this Korean crime thriller drama. Directed by Park Hoon Jung, the movie features the best of Uhm Tae Goo, Jeon Yeo Been, and Cha Seung Wo. The plot of this Netflix Original movie titled Night in Paradise revolves around a mobster named Park Tae Goo, whose family is killed after he declines a job offer. Enjoy this action-packed tale of vengeance.

7. Time to Hunt (2020)

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Duration: 2 hr 14 min

2 hr 14 min Star Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Ahn Jae Hong, Choi Woo Shik, Park Jung Min

Lee Je Hoon, Ahn Jae Hong, Choi Woo Shik, Park Jung Min Director: Yoon Sunghyun

Yoon Sunghyun Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

We have another Netflix Original on our list titled Time to Hunt. This 2020 Korean thriller drama is the perfect blend of action, crime, and drama. Directed by Yoon Sunghyun, this movie is set in a dystopian future amidst a group of friends who decide to commit a heist. If you love thriller dramas, action films, or heists, this nail-biting Korean movie is your answer.

8. Tune in for Love (2019)

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Duration: 2 hr 2 min

2 hr 2 min Star Cast: Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, Park Hae Joon

Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In, Park Hae Joon Director: Jung Ji Woo

Jung Ji Woo Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Directed by Jung Ji Woo, Tune In for Love is a romantic drama we highly recommend watching. The 2019 movie stars Jung Hae In who plays the role of Hyun Woo, along with Kim Go Eun, who plays the role of Mi Soo. Kim Go Eun was previously seen in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. The plot of the romantic drama revolves around a star-crossed love story and their tumultuous relationship. Binge on this Korean movie when you are in the mood for something that reminds you of butterflies in your belly. The movie is indeed full of love and is available on Netflix to stream.

9. Okja (2017)

Movie Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Action, Adventure, Drama Duration: 2 hours

2 hours Star Cast: Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Ahn Seo Hyun, Byun Hee Bong

Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Ahn Seo Hyun, Byun Hee Bong Director: Bong Joon Ho

Bong Joon Ho Year of release: 2017

2017 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

This Korean film is directed and co-written by Bong Joon Ho, along with Jon Ronson. The 2017 action-adventure drama features the best of Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Ahn Seo Hyun, and Byun Hee Bong, among others. The movie features a story of a girl named Mija played by Ahn Seo Hyun who decides to save a “super pig” called “Okja.” The movie features serious topics like the power-hungry meat industry and capitalism in America.

10. Forgotten (2017)

Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller, Mystery

Crime, Thriller, Mystery Duration: 1 hr 49 min

1 hr 49 min Star Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Kim Mu Yeol, Moon Sung keun, Na Young Hee

Kang Ha Neul, Kim Mu Yeol, Moon Sung keun, Na Young Hee Director: Jang Hang Jun

Jang Hang Jun Year of release: 2017

2017 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

We highly recommend watching this 2017 psychological thriller titled Forgotten. Directed by Jang Hang Jun, the movie features the best of Kang Ha Neul, Kim Mu Yeol, Moon Sung Keun, and Na Young Hee. One of the best Korean movies of all time, Forgotten is a puzzling nail-biting drama available on Netflix to stream.

When it comes to Korean movies, Netflix keeps stirring out hits from the best Korean creators, making it particularly hard to pick what to watch. That is precisely why we believe you must bookmark our list of the best Korean movies on Netflix. We assure you the above-mentioned list of top Korean Netflix movies is an all-inclusive list of all kinds of genres ranging from psychological thrillers to romantic dramas.

