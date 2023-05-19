Boys Over Flowers to White Christmas: Top Swoon-worthy Korean High School Dramas you’d better not miss

There is something insanely addictive about high school romance that manages to appeal to all kinds of K drama fans. That is precisely this time we have carefully curated a list of the best Korean high school dramas that not only feature spectacularly written high school romance but manage to take you back to the nostalgic teenage years, raging hormones, and the relatable experiences of growing up as a teen. Moreover, we assure you that we have managed to curate an all-inclusive list that includes intense high school K dramas, romantic dramas, K dramas with just the right kind of comedy, dramas with spectacularly swoon-worthy casts and so much more.

In fact, if you have been looking for instant mood lifters these enlisted Korean high school dramas are all you need to binge!

11 Best Korean High School Dramas according to their IMDb ratings:

1. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016–2017)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Star Cast: Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Jae Yoon Lee, Hye Jung Cho

Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Jae Yoon Lee, Hye Jung Cho Director: Oh Hyun Jong

Oh Hyun Jong Writer: Yang Hee seung

Yang Hee seung Number of episodes: 16

16 Episode Duration: 60 min

60 min Year of release: 2016

2016 Network/Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is a Korean romantic comedy that features the story of a group of college students. Directed by Oh Hyun Jong, the show features the best of Korean stars that include, including Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Jae Yoon Lee, and Hye Jung Cho among several others. The 6-episode coming-of-age show showcases the best of teenage romance and is available on Netflix to stream.

2. White Christmas (2011)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Horror

Crime, Drama, Horror Star Cast: Kim Sang kyung, Sung Hyun Baek, Esom, Lee Soo hyuk

Kim Sang kyung, Sung Hyun Baek, Esom, Lee Soo hyuk Director: Kim Yong Soo

Kim Yong Soo Writer: Park Yeon Seon

Park Yeon Seon Number of episodes: 8

8 Episode Duration: 65 min

65 min Year of release: 2011

2011 Network/Where to watch: KBS2

KBS2 IMDb rating: 8/10

Another Korean high school drama we highly recommend is White Christmas. This 2011 show features the best crime, drama, and horror. Directed by Kim Young Soo, the show After receiving an anonymous letter stating that someone would die, eight students at the elite boarding school decided to remain at school for the 8 days of winter break. To accompany them, a teacher is forced to remain.

3. Reply 1997 (2012–2013)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Star Cast: Eun ji Jung, Seo In Guk, Hoya, Shin So yul

Eun ji Jung, Seo In Guk, Hoya, Shin So yul Director: Shin Won Ho

Shin Won Ho Writer: Lee Woo Jung, Lee Sun Hye, Kim Ran Joo

Lee Woo Jung, Lee Sun Hye, Kim Ran Joo Number of episodes: 16

16 Episode Duration: 50 min

50 min Year of release: 2021

2021 Network/Where to watch: tvN, Amazon Prime Video

tvN, Amazon Prime Video IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Another K-drama we highly recommend watching right away is Reply 1997. Directed by Shin Won Ho the show features the best of Eun Ji Jung, Seo In Guk, Hoya, and Shin So Yul. This 16-episode show has the best of comedy drama and romance and is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. Watch this 2021 show to witness the best of high school tales.

4. Boys Over Flowers (2009)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Star Cast: Ku Hye Sun, Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyun joong, Kim Bum

Ku Hye Sun, Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyun joong, Kim Bum Director: Jeon Ki sang

Jeon Ki sang Writer: Yoon Ji Ryun

Yoon Ji Ryun Number of episodes: 25

25 Episode Duration: 70 min

70 min Year of release: 2009

2009 Network/Where to watch: KBS2, MX Player

KBS2, MX Player IMDb rating: 7.8/10

This 2019 show titled Boys Over Flowers showcases the tale of how a not-so-rich girl gets admitted to an elite school titled Shin Hwa High. Watch the romantic comedy K-drama to witness the best of Ku Hye Sun, Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyun Joong, and Kim Bum. Directed by Jeon Ki Sang, this 25-episode show is available on MX player to watch.

5. Extraordinary You (2019)

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Comedy, Fantasy, Romance Star Cast: Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Ro Woon, Jae Wook Lee, Na Eun Lee

Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Ro Woon, Jae Wook Lee, Na Eun Lee Director: Kim Sang Hyeop

Kim Sang Hyeop Writer: In Ji Hye, Song Ha Young

In Ji Hye, Song Ha Young Number of episodes: 32

32 Episode Duration: 35 min

35 min Year of release: 2019

2019 Network/Where to watch: MBC TV, Viki, Amazon Prime Video

MBC TV, Viki, Amazon Prime Video IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Another Korean high school drama we recommend watching is Extraordinary You. Directed by Kim Sang Young, and written by In Ji Hye, and Song Ha Young, this story features the best Korean actors including Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Ro Woon, Jae Wook Lee, and Na Eun Lee among others. With the best elements of comedy romance and fantasy, the show’s plot is based on a girl who discovers she is a character in a webcomic.

6. Page Turner (2016)

Genre: Drama, Music

Drama, Music Star Cast: Kim So Hyun, Ji Soo, Ji Won Ye, Sin Jae Ha

Kim So Hyun, Ji Soo, Ji Won Ye, Sin Jae Ha Director: Lee Jae Hoon

Lee Jae Hoon Writer: Heo Yoon Sook, Park Hye Ryun

Heo Yoon Sook, Park Hye Ryun Number of episodes: 3

3 Year of release: 2016

2016 Network/Where to watch: KBS2, Rocowa, Rakuten Viki, KoreaOnDemand.

KBS2, Rocowa, Rakuten Viki, KoreaOnDemand. IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Another K-drama that features a spectacular teenage story is Page Turner. The 2016 show is directed by Lee Jae Hoon and written by Heo Yoon Sook and Park Hye Ryun. Moreover, the 3 episode drama features the best of Kim So Hyun, Ji Soo, Ji Won Ye, and Sin Jae Ha. We highly recommend watching this musical drama to witness a tale of an aspiring pianist who is way too talented to lose her sight.

7. School 2013 (2012–2013)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Coming of age teen

Comedy, Drama, Coming of age teen Star Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Kim Woo Bin, Park Se Young, Jang Na Ra

Lee Jong Suk, Kim Woo Bin, Park Se Young, Jang Na Ra Director: Lee Min Hong, Lee Eung Bok

Lee Min Hong, Lee Eung Bok Writer: Lee Hyun Joo, Go Jung Won

Lee Hyun Joo, Go Jung Won Number of episodes: 16

16 Episode Duration: 60 min

60 min Year of release: 2012

2012 Network/Where to watch: Korean Broadcasting System, Kocowa, Rakuten Viki

Korean Broadcasting System, Kocowa, Rakuten Viki IMDb rating: 7.7 /10

School is another coming-of-age Korean drama that features an iconic high school tale featuring the best of comedy and drama. Directed by Lee Min Hong, and Lee Eung Bok and written by Lee Hyun Joo, Go Jung Won, the 16-episode show was released in 2012. The show stars Korean actors including Lee Jong Suk, Kim Woo Bin, Park Se Young, and Jang Na Ra among others, and is definitely a must-watch.

8. Dream High (2011–2012)

Genre: Comedy, Music, Romance

Comedy, Music, Romance Star Cast: J.Y. Park, Kim Soo Hyun, Ji Eun Lee, Bae Suzy

J.Y. Park, Kim Soo Hyun, Ji Eun Lee, Bae Suzy Director: Lee Eung Bok, Kim Seong Yoon

Lee Eung Bok, Kim Seong Yoon Writer: Park Hye Ryun

Park Hye Ryun Number of episodes: 16(+1 special)

16(+1 special) Episode Duration: 65-70 min

65-70 min Year of release: 2011

2011 Network/Where to watch: Holym CJ Media, Netflix

Holym CJ Media, Netflix IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Another show features a story of 6 devoted high students studying at Kirin Art High School who aspire to pursue a career in the Korean music industry. This comedy romance drama is no less than an iconic musical. The show is directed by Lee Eung Bok, and Kim Seong Yoon, and written by Park Hye Ryun. We highly recommend watching the show to witness the best acting performances by J.Y. Park, Kim Soo Hyun, Ji Eun Lee, and Bae Suzy among several others. It is available on Netflix to stream.

9. Who Are You: School 2015 (2015)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Romance

Drama, Mystery, Romance Star Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim So Hyun, Yook Sung Jae, Mi Seon Jeon

Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim So Hyun, Yook Sung Jae, Mi Seon Jeon Director: Baek Sang hoon, Kim Seong yoon

Baek Sang hoon, Kim Seong yoon Writer: Kim Min jung, Im Ye jin

Kim Min jung, Im Ye jin Number of episodes: 16

16 Episode Duration: 60 min

60 min Year of release: 2015

2015 Network/Where to watch: KBS2, Netflix

KBS2, Netflix IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Another amazing Korean high school drama that features a mysterious tale of two orphaned twin sisters, who are separated after one of the sisters is adopted. The drama takes an interesting turn when their lives are switched. Directed and written by Baek Sang Hoon, Kim Seong Yoon and Kim Min Jung, Im Ye Jin respectively. The 16-episode show was released in 2015 and is available to stream on Netflix. The show features a star cast that includes, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim So Hyun, Yook Sung Jae, and Mi Seon Jeon among several others.

10. The Heirs (2013)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Star Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ji Won

Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ji Won Director: Kang Shin Hyo, Boo Sung Chul

Kang Shin Hyo, Boo Sung Chul Writer: Kim Eun Sook

Kim Eun Sook Number of episodes: 20

Episode Duration: 55 min

55 min Year of release: 2013

2013 Network/Where to watch: MX Player

MX Player IMDb rating: 7.5/10

If you still haven't watched The Heirs, you are missing out on the best of comedy drama, and romance. The show features the best of Korean actors including Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, and Kim Ji Won. Directed and written by Kang Shin Hyo, Boo Sung Chul, and Kim Eun Sook respectively, the show is available on MX Player to stream. The 20-episode show showcases a story of LA teens from very distinct social backgrounds who meet at an extra-exclusive elite high school.

11. A Moment at Eighteen (2019)

Also Known as: 18 Moments, At Eighteen

18 Moments, At Eighteen Genre: Drama, Romance, Coming of age

Drama, Romance, Coming of age Star Cast: Seong wu Ong, Hyang gi Kim, Seung Ho Shin, Kang Ki young

Seong wu Ong, Hyang gi Kim, Seung Ho Shin, Kang Ki young Director: Shim Na Yeon

Shim Na Yeon Writer: Yoon Kyung ah

Yoon Kyung ah Number of episodes: 16

16 Episode Duration: 65 min

65 min Year of release: 2019

2019 Network/Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

JTBC, Netflix IMDb rating: 7.5/10

A Moment at Eighteen also known as 18 Moments and At Eighteen is another highly-rated Korean drama that features a story of three students figuring out what they want in life. The 16-episode coming-of-age show is directed and written by Shim Na Yeon and Yoon Kyung Ah respectively. The romantic drama has a great star cast including Korean actors like Seong Wu Ong, Hyang Gi Kim, Seung Ho Shin, and Kang Ki Young. The JTBC K-drama is available on Netflix to stream.

Whether it is an intense drama, light-hearted drama, romance, romantic comedy, or mystery, we have tried to include all kinds of genres to curate an all-inclusive list of the best Korean high school dramas that have something for everyone. In fact, we highly recommend you to bookmark this page if you like teenage stories of friendship and high school.