Made In Heaven 2 EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Neelam to feature in the show

Made in Heaven 2 is one of the most awaited shows of the year, and is currently being shot. Headlined by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, the show largely revolves around the lives of two wedding planners. The first season was unveiled in 2019, and the fans are now eagerly waiting for the second season of the show. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has a new update on this Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti created series. We have learnt that the makers have roped in a few actors to make a special appearance in every new episode of season 2.

“As of now, the makers have roped in Jacqueline Fernandez, Mrunal Thakur, Neelam Kothari and Radhika Apte. They will all feature in one episode each. While some have already begun shooting for the show, others start in the next two months. Schedules are being worked around at present,” informs a source close to the development. In April this year, Arjun had even shared an image with the team of Made in Heaven 2 on Instagram.

“To my dearest #MadeInHeaven family - I fall short of words in trying to express just how much I love you all. Many of you aren’t in these photos and I couldn’t find tags for all of you either, but if you’re reading this, then just know it. Stay safe, stay home and stay beautiful. Thank you for everything, I just can’t wait to be back on-set with the absolute BOMB of a crew that you are,” he had written.

Made In Heaven Season 1 had also seen interesting cameos from Deepti Naval, Neena Gupta, and Shweta Tripathi among many others.

We reached out to Zoya Akhtar and Amazon Prime Video for a confirmation, but they chose not to comment.

Also Read | Streaming in September 2021: From Bhoot Police to Helmet, complete list of Hindi films & series coming on OTT