EXCLUSIVE: Neena Gupta's HONEST confession: If my husband wasn't nice to Masaba, I wouldn't have married him

Neena Gupta who feels the best relationship that exists in the world is between the mother and her child, is all set to showcase a part of her life in the brand new Netflix series Masaba Masaba that revolves around her daughter's life. Watch the exclusive video inside.

When you talk about strong Indian women, Neena Gupta ranks right on top. She has always lived life on her terms, made her own individual choices and stood by them. Whether it was her decision to have a child out of wedlock at a time when it raised everyone's eyebrows, or making a comeback to films in a much bigger fashion in the last three years, Neena ji has remained honest to herself.

With Masaba Masaba chronicling the journey of her daughter Masaba Gupta, capturing some of her biggest life moments and episodes , Neena ji has a huge role to play in it. She, as you guessed it, plays herself and is extremely worried and affected by things that happen to her daughter. Masaba has been raised in a way where she looks at both her parents as individuals. "I will never think that my mom and dad had this kind of a relationship, so the same will happen to me. Or that my mom wasn't treated that way in a relationship, so I'll face the same," Masaba says.

EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta breaks silence on divorce with Madhu Mantena: I didn't give myself time to process it

Today, Neena is happily married to Vivek Mehra for the last 12 years. But she reveals that it would have never been a choice for her, had the situation been different. "If my husband didn't like Masaba or if he was the kind who would never get along with her, I'd never get married to him. No matter how much I love or lust a man, I wouldn't have ever decided to be in a relationship with anyone if they had a problem with my daughter. It's very important that she likes who I'm with and vice versa," the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress signed off.

Watch their candid interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×