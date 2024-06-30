BTS’ Jimin’s Smeraldo Garden Marching Band YouTube views allegedly deleted; enraged fans demand investigation

BTS’ Jimin recently released Smeraldo Garden Marching Band as a pre-release track for his forthcoming solo album MUSE. The song has become an instant fan-favorite, with listeners pouring love and support. However, ARMYs noticed that the music video had been facing trouble with YouTube engagement.

Jimin's Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) YouTube views allegedly get deleted

On June 29, many fans took to X (Twitter) and pointed out that Jimin’s Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) YouTube views had been getting deleted. ARMYs shared screenshots of real-time live counts, claiming that the platform is allegedly removing views from the BTS member’s music video.

Many also pointed out that the same happened during the release of Jimin’s debut solo album FACE.

As fans expressed their dissatisfaction regarding this alleged ‘discriminating action from YouTube,' they demanded a swift investigation claiming that no other K-pop idol faced the same.

Here’s what fans are saying regarding the alleged removal of Jimin’s music video views:

Know more about Jimin's Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO)

On June 28, around 1 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. IST), Jimin released Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) as a pre-release track for his upcoming second solo album MUSE.

The word ‘Smeraldo’ is the name of a fictional flower, coined by BTS. It signifies ‘the truth which hasn’t been told yet’. By naming this song Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, Jimin also references his group’s LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR track The Truth Untold.

On the other hand, this song is an ode to the legendary rock band The Beatles. It is loosely inspired by the English band’s 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

It has been revealed that during the making process, Jimin and his longtime collaborator producer Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, and EVAN playfully named themselves as Smeraldo Graden Marchin Band, addressing it as a cohesive group. Later, it materialized into the name of Jimin’s pre-release track for MUSE.

Meanwhile, this track is soaring high on all music platforms. On the day of its release, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO) created a new history as the fastest K-pop solo to top iTunes in 100 regions across the world.

At the same time, it has also swept up in the top 10 of Spotify's Global Song Chart with a record 18 million first-day streams.

