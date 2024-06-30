Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ Jimin and BLACKPINK’s Lisa drop new music, Ok Taecyeon cast in BL drama

BTS’ Jimin set a new record with his MUSE pre-release track, which was released on June 28. This week, BLACKPINK’s Lisa also dropped an epic music video for her latest single ROCKSTAR. Continue to read on to catch up on such exciting news from this week.

BTS’ Jimin sets new record with MUSE pre-release track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band

On June 28, BTS Jimin released Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, the pre-release track for his upcoming second solo album MUSE. Within hours of its release, the song set a new record as the fastest 2024 K-pop solo to top iTunes charts in 100 regions across the globe.

Loosely inspired by The Beatles’ 1967 album, this song is soaring high on all music platforms. Now fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of all tracks for MUSE on July 19.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes epic solo comeback with ROCKSTAR

On the other hand, BLAKCPINK’s Lisa also made her solo comeback on June 28 with the single ROCKSTAR. With teaser and concept photos, this single created much buzz before the release.

After it was dropped, ROCKSTAR and its epic music video attracted significant attention, making Lisa the fastest K-pop soloist to amass 10 million YouTube views within 6 hours.

The insane concept, jaw-dropping visuals, Lisa’s spectacular dance break, her fierce style, and the overall vibe of the music video created a new standard of quality in K-pop.

Advertisement

BTS’ V announces photobook TYPE 1 and teases ‘shirtless’ contents

In other news, another BTS member V is also set for a new release. He has announced his upcoming photobook TYPE 1, which will also be released in a magazine version. BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that the singer took a break from his schedule and went on a trip, for which he decided on the location himself.

The photobook contains moments of his solitude from this trip. He has already unveiled the official posters along with some previews. The teaser images featuring his oh-so-hot shirtless body have already sent fans into a frenzy and they can’t wait for the official release on July 9.

BTS’ US label Geffen Records executive caught in controversy regarding Jimin’s MUSE

Recently Geffen Records executive Ray Kurzeka got embroiled in a controversy regarding Jimin’s MUSE release. When fans noticed that BTS’ US Label Geffen Records was not promoting the K-pop idol’s upcoming solo album, they raised the issue by tagging the executive, who then chose not to address the concern.

Advertisement

However, what aggravated the matter more, was when he commented on a link featuring Tyalor Swift’s song with the caption ‘Song of the year’.

Fans had since called him out as unprofessional and not fit for the job. Shortly after, he deactivated his social media accounts, while Geffen Records issued an apology saying it wasn’t their intention to hurt ARMYs’ feelings.

Vincenzo’s Ok Taecyeon confirmed to lead BL drama with Japanese actor

In other news, 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon, known for his antagonist role in Vincenzo has been confirmed for a new drama with a possible BL storyline. Named Soul Mate, the drama is a Netflix original, which revolves around a 10-year-long love story between two men.

Ok Taecyeon will co-star Japanese actor Hayato Isomuram known for Alice in Borderland. Though Netflix has tagged Soul Mate as a ‘bromance’, the first look says otherwise and fans are hopeful to witness a heartwarming BL story between the two talented actors.

Advertisement

Nam Joo Hyuk bags first project following military discharge last September

This week, new casting news has come for Nam Joo Hyuk, the actor known for Twnety-Five Twenty-One, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and many other popular K-dramas.

He will lead the fantasy drama Donggung (romanized title) alongside Crash Course in Romance actress Roh Yeon Soo. The fantasy drama will depict the story of a mysterious castle filled with dark secrets and evil spirits. The two actors are confirmed to be reviewing their respective roles.

ALSO READ: Wi Ha Joon, Ahn Bo Hyun, Jang Ki Yong, Go Kyung Pyo and more spotted at MMA fighter The Korean Zombie’s match