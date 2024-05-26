NewJeans receives backing of Mexican girl group Jeans negating allegations of plagiarism; watch

NewJeans was recently accused of allegedly copying a popular Mexican girl group Jeans from the 90s. The allegation became rather heated with time and alleged that the K-pop group had plagiarized the latter on multiple occasions.

However, the Mexican girl group Jeans came forward on their Instagram account and posted a video supporting NewJeans and refuting all claims of plagiarization. They also added they would even like to collaborate if possible.

NewJeans gets backed up Mexican girl group Jeans amid plagiarization accusations

NewJeans established itself as a new surge of K-pop girl group at their debut and has been rising steadily since. However, due to the recent battle of power between NewJeans agency ADOR and parent company HYBE, the group has been consequently caught up in fire.

Not long ago, NewJeans faced allegations of reportedly plagiarizing a '90s Mexican girl group Jeans on many different aspects like album styling, fashion, and more. But the Mexican girl group first showed their support forNewJeans on a TikTok video and now they are back.

On May 25, the Mexican girl group Jeans members took to their social media platform and posted a video giving a shoutout to NewJeans negating all allegations of plagiarization. The members noted that it was incredible to have the 90s concept make a comeback across borders in a beautiful concept through NewJeans. The caption also read 'much love for you guys (NewJeans)'.

Also, the Jeans members added that they would like to collaborate with NewJeans if possible so they can ring them up.

Towards the end of the video, the members also converse and learn how to say thank you in Korean by a NewJeans fan who might have brought the issue to their attention.

Watch the full video of NewJeans being backed up by Jeans members here:

NewJeans’ recent activities

NewJeans recently marked their highly awaited comeback with their single album How Sweet featuring the eponymous title track and pre-release Bubble Gum. The album also features instrumental versions of both tracks.

The album was released on May 24, 2024, at 4 PM KST (12:30 PM IST) alongside a summery fresh music video for the lead track How Sweet.

